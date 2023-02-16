We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Starbucks Double Shot Expresso 200Ml

4.7(40)Write a review
Starbucks Double Shot Expresso 200Ml
£2.10
£1.05/100ml

Product Description

  • Milk drink with Starbucks® Arabica coffee.
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.
  • starbucks.com/social-impact
  • Starbucks Doubleshot® Espresso iced coffee is inspired by a true Starbucks coffeehouse original. It's simply made with two bold shots of our signature espresso coffee and smooth creamy milk. Get going on the double with this chilled coffee whenever you need a quick uplift; a perfect way to kick start your day or to keep you going through a busy day.
  • To enjoy Starbucks Doubleshot® Espresso iced coffee at its best serve it chilled or over the ice and gently shake to wake the flavours. And for a lighter way to get your chilled coffee kick, why not try Starbucks Doubleshot® Espresso No Added Sugar?
  • Starbucks is completely passionate about coffee, going to great lengths to get the best taste in every cup and achieve the best coffee flavour. Starbucks® coffees are made with 100% arabica coffee and our commitment to ethical coffee sourcing remains a priority through our Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E) Practices program.
  • C.A.F.E Practices has been the cornerstone of our ethical sourcing approach to buying and selling coffee since 2004. Developed in collaboration with Conservation International, C.A.F.E Practices is a verification program that measures farms against economic, social and environmental criteria, all designed to promote transparent profitable and sustainable coffee growing practices while also protecting the well-being of coffee farmers and workers, their families and their communities. For more details please visit: https://stories.starbucks.com/press/2020/cafe-practices-starbucks-approach-to-ethically-sourcing-coffee/
  • © 2022 Starbucks Corporation.
  • Espresso + Milk
  • Sterilised
  • Starbucks Doubleshot® Espresso iced coffee is inspired by a true Starbucks coffeehouse original.
  • It's simply made with two bold shots of our signature espresso coffee and smooth creamy milk.
  • Get going on the double with this chilled coffee whenever you need a quick uplift.
  • A perfect way to kick start your day or to keep you going through a busy day.
  • To enjoy 'Starbucks Doubleshot® Espresso iced coffee at its best, serve it chilled or over the ice and gently shake to wake the flavours.
  • For a lighter way to get your chilled coffee kick, try Starbucks Doubleshot® Espresso No Added Sugar.
  • Starbucks® coffees are made with 100% arabica coffee and verified as responsibly sourced by Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.) Practices. Developed in collaboration with Conservation International, C.A.F.E Practices is a veri-fication program that measures farms against economic, social and environmental criteria. For more details please visit: https://stories.starbucks.com/press/2020/cafe-practices-starbucks-approach-to-ethically-sourcing-coffee/
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

3.3% Fat Milk (75%), Starbucks® Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract) (19.2%), Sugar (4.7%), Chicory Inulin, Natural Coffee Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before: See base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy cold
  • Shake gently

Warnings

  • High caffeine content (47mg/100ml).

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Arla Foods Amba,
  • 8260 Viby,
  • Denmark.

Importer address

  • Arla Foods Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Arla Foods Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB,
  • UK.
  • UK customer service: 0113 382 7009
  • www.arlafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml:
Energy:308kJ/73kcal
Fat:2.6g
of which saturates:1.7g
Carbohydrate:9.1g
of which sugars:8.6g
Protein:2.8g
Salt:0.10g

Safety information

High caffeine content (47mg/100ml).

View all Iced Coffee

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

40 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely!

5 stars

Had this in one sitting! Was down in 3 seconds!! Lovely this is!!

Enjoyed

4 stars

This was pretty strong, maybe a bit too much for me first thing but i still enjoyed the taste. Didnt need a second coffee that morning.

Refreshing

5 stars

This drink is so refreshing and tastes great. Very convenient for lunch. Bought as part of a promotion.

Strong stuff

4 stars

A but too strong for me but if you're tired this is most definitely the perfect pick me up! Bought as part of a promotion,

Starbucks

4 stars

I like the convenience of coffee in a can. I will probably buy this again. I bought this when it was on offer.

strong and works

5 stars

this is great on the go. I love the strong caffeine and the size is just perfect

Love this!

5 stars

Cold, refreshing and wakes me up on a morning, perfect for on the go!

Delicious coffee

5 stars

I was impressed with this product. Its not sweet at all and has the right strength for me. Its milky and delcious. Coming from Starbucks its about what you would expect.

Highly recommend

5 stars

The coffee was great tasting which i have never tried before. I would highly recommend this product and saved money on this product.

Lovely strong coffee

5 stars

I love these cans of Starbucks. They have a brilliant flavour. They are stronger than I would have normal coffee, but the strength seems perfect when out of a can?! I particularly like that the can is recyclable too.

1-10 of 40 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here