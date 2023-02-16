Starbucks Double Shot Expresso 200Ml

Lovely!
Had this in one sitting! Was down in 3 seconds!! Lovely this is!!
Enjoyed
This was pretty strong, maybe a bit too much for me first thing but i still enjoyed the taste. Didnt need a second coffee that morning.
Refreshing
This drink is so refreshing and tastes great. Very convenient for lunch. Bought as part of a promotion.
Strong stuff
A but too strong for me but if you're tired this is most definitely the perfect pick me up! Bought as part of a promotion,
Starbucks
I like the convenience of coffee in a can. I will probably buy this again. I bought this when it was on offer.
strong and works
this is great on the go. I love the strong caffeine and the size is just perfect
Love this!
Cold, refreshing and wakes me up on a morning, perfect for on the go!
Delicious coffee
I was impressed with this product. Its not sweet at all and has the right strength for me. Its milky and delcious. Coming from Starbucks its about what you would expect.
Highly recommend
The coffee was great tasting which i have never tried before. I would highly recommend this product and saved money on this product.
Lovely strong coffee
I love these cans of Starbucks. They have a brilliant flavour. They are stronger than I would have normal coffee, but the strength seems perfect when out of a can?! I particularly like that the can is recyclable too.