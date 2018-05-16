New
Ginsters Spicy Sausage & Red Pepper Pasty 180G
Pastry contains
- Energy
- 2015kJ
- 483kcal
- 24%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 28.6g
- 41%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 13.6g
- 68%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.4g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.44g
- 24%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1119kJ/268kcal
Product Description
- Spicy British sausage, red peppers, onion, potato and British smoked bacon with added water, in a rich smoky tomato sauce with a kick of chilli, wrapped in light puff pastry.
- Grab our Halloween Limited Edition Spicy Sausage and Red Pepper pasty before it's too late!
- Only Available from 19th October to 8th November and exclusive to Tesco.
- Made with spicy British sausage, red peppers, onion, potato, and British smoked bacon. In a rich smoky tomato sauce with a kick of chilli, wrapped in light puff pastry.
- Ginsters have been baking from Cornwall since 1969, using quality ingredients to bring you your favourite products.
- - We're proud to use only 100% British farmed pork
- - We source British farmed vegetables locally from Hay Farm, Cornwall (15 miles from our bakery)
- - We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours, or preservatives)
- - Suitable for home freezing
- - Can be eaten hot or cold
- - Best eaten hot. It only takes 20-25 minutes in the oven
- - Perfect for quick easy lunches and on-the-go
- Make it a meal. We recommend you try our Halloween Pasty oven baked with a side of honey roasted roots. Have a look at our website for the recipe and more side dish inspiration.
- Keep a look out for our next seasonal Limited-Edition launch. Leave a review and let us know what you think of our Limited-Edition Halloween Pasty.
- Chilli rating - Medium - 2
- No Added Artificial Preservatives, Colours or Flavours
- 100% British Farmed Pork
- Ready to Eat or Oven Bake 15-20 Mins
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Potato, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Spicy Pork Sausage (11%) (British Pork, Wheat Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Spices, Beef Collagen Casing, Dextrose, Red Pepper, Stabiliser: Sodium Triphosphate), Chilli Powder, Spice Extracts, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Tomato, Onion, Red, Peppers (5%), Smoked Bacon with added Water (British Pork, Water, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Emulsifier: Pentasodium Triphosphate, Dextrose), Cornflour, Egg, Smoked Paprika, Sugar, Salt, Milk, Tomato Purée, Cumin Seeds, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Molasses, Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes, White Wine Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Chipotle Chilli, Jalapeno Powder, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 3 months. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Heat on full power for 1 min 30 secs (800W). Leave to stand for 1 min.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ready to eat or enjoy hot
For best results oven bake.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake frozen: 25-30 mins.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake chilled: 15-20 mins.
Produce of
Made in the UK using British pork
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Made for:
- Ginsters,
- Callington,
- Cornwall,
- PL17 7XG.
- Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
Return to
- We're here to help
- www.ginsters.co.uk/feedback
- Tel: 01579 386333
- www.ginsters.co.uk
- Ginsters,
- Callington,
- Cornwall,
- PL17 7XG.
- Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
- Henry Street,
- Limerick,
- V94 K5R6.
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1119kJ/268kcal
|Fat
|15.9g
|Saturates
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|24.4g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|Protein
|5.9g
|Salt
|0.80g
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.