Tesco Finest 12 Chorizo Pigs In Blankets 252G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1348kJ / 325kcal
Product Description
- 12 Pork and chorizo cocktail sausages with seasoning wrapped in smoked bacon.
- SUCCULENT & SMOKY with apple wood smoked bacon
- Pack size: 252G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (47%), Smoked Bacon (28%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Chorizo (10%) [Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Garlic, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Water, Onion, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Paprika, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Chilli Powder, Dried Red Pepper, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Filled into plant-based casings..Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British and Spanish pork.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
252g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 chorizo pigs in blankets (35g**)
|Energy
|1348kJ / 325kcal
|472kJ / 114kcal
|Fat
|25.5g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|9.6g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.5g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|18.5g
|6.5g
|Salt
|2.29g
|0.80g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 252g typically weighs 210g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
