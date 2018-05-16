Kendamil 6 Month Plus Cauliflower Broccoli & Tomato Bake 150G

Product Description
Vegetable cereal with fortified milk
The goodness of nature
Welcome to our home
Kendamil is a brand of Kendal Nutricare, a British family business based in the English Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the place we proudly call home.
We combine the finest natural ingredients with our 60 years' expertise in infant nutrition to develop unique infant cereals as kind as your baby.
Our Cauliflower, Broccoli and Tomato Bake has been crafted using real vegetables, so your baby will taste the difference.
Kendamil is made with love using the finest fruit and vegetables. Our cereals are palm oil free, vegetarian friendly and include gluten-free options, with no added sugar.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Contents liable to settle after packaging.
Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Cereals (49%) (Rice Flour, Maize Flour), Skimmed Milk Powder (26%), Maltodextrin, Vegetable Rapeseed Oil, Vegetables Flakes (3%) (Cauliflower, Tomato, Broccoli, Onion, Spinach), Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Zinc Sulphate), Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Vitamins (Vitamin A, Vitamin D₃, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6, Niacin, Folic Acid, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin), Made with 15g Tomato, 5g Cauliflower, 3g Broccoli, 2g Spinach and 2g Onion
Allergy Information
For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep the packet closed after use and store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, consume within 1 month.For best before: See base of pack.
Produce of
Product of the EU
Preparation and Usage
1 Put approximately 2 tablespoons(20g) of cereal in a bowl. Then add approximately 4 tablespoons (65ml) of warm (recently boiled) water.
Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
2 Stir well and allow to cool, then check temperature before serving.
Let your baby's appetite guide you and adjust the amount fed depending on their needs. The consistency can be altered by adding more or less water.
Contains approximately 7 servings per pack
Distributor address
Return to
Customer care
We know that being a parent can be challenging so we are here to help answer your questions and support you along the way.
Contact our Lake District team:
UK +44 1539 898 555
Ireland +353 1 485 4245
Explore the world of Kendamil:
kendamil.com
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g Serving (LRV%*)
|Energy kJ
|1689
|338
|kcal
|399
|80
|Fat g
|5.5
|1.1
|of which saturates g
|0.7
|0.14
|Carbohydrates g
|74
|14.8
|of which sugars** g
|17
|3.4
|Fibre g
|1
|0.2
|Protein g
|12.9
|2.6
|Salt g
|0.6
|0.12
|Vitamin A µg RE
|370
|74 (19%)
|Vitamin D₃ µg
|6.5
|1.3 (13%)
|Vitamin E mg α-TE
|6
|1.2
|Thiamine B1 mg
|0.8
|0.16 (32%)
|Riboflavin B2 mg
|0.9
|0.18 (23%)
|Vitamin B6 mg
|0.65
|0.13 (19%)
|Niacin Equivalent mg-NE
|4.9
|1 (11%)
|Biotin µg
|12.5
|2.5
|Folic acid µg
|48
|9.6 (16%)
|Pantothenic acid mg
|2.3
|0.46
|Vitamin C mg
|60
|12 (48%)
|Calcium mg
|520
|104 (26%)
|Iron mg
|7.2
|1.4 (24%)
|Zinc mg
|4.3
|0.9 (22%)
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|*%Labelling Reference Values for infants and young children
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 7 servings per pack
|-
|-
