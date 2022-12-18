Fred & Flo Easy Fit Pants Size 8 28 Pack

Great pull up pants
Fantastic for for my big toddler and it holds lots of wee and poop. I'm very happy they have bought out this new size. Great price! No need to get any expensive brands
The best nappy pants for my big toddler. They’re big and comfortable and hold a lot without leaking. The only nappy pants I’ve found to be just as good as pampers
Awful
Poor quality and they don’t hold anything! I have used 3, one was fine, one leaked wee after being on for an hour and the third leaked poo. I was so pleased when Tesco brought these out pampers are expensive but will be going back to them unfortunately