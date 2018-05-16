Kabuto Noodles Chicken Ramen 65G

Product Description
- A Fresh Tasting Chicken Flavour Noodle Dish with Ginger, Chilli, Coriander and Spring Onion.
- “One Who Knows Others is Wise. One Who Knows Noodles is Enlightened."
- Kabuto Noodles are prepared with skill, dedication and discipline to bring you delicious authentic Asian flavours using only quality ingredients.
- (365g when rehydrated)
- 242 kcal calories per pot
- No Artificial Ingredients
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 65G
Information
Ingredients
Noodles (69%): Wheat Flour (Wheat Gluten with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Free Range Egg (5%) Egg, Salt, Paprika, Turmeric, Seasoning (31%): Lactose Milk, Sugar, Salt, Fried Onions (Onions, Palm Oil, Buckwheat, Salt), Spring Onion, Onion, Yeast Extract, Red Pepper, Natural Flavouring, Soy Sauce (Soy Beans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar) Soya, Garlic, Chilli, Ginger, Coriander Leaf
Allergy Information
- For Allergens See Ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Best Before End: See Bottom of Pot.Store in a Cool Dry Place.
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1) Remove lid and fill to fill line with boiling water, replace lid loosely and wait 3-4 minutes (opportunity to meditate or practise your karate)
- Step 2) Stir well, leave for 1 minute, then enjoy noodles and soup straight from the pot or poured into a bowl (if no bowl available, try upside down helmet)
- Remember to stir well, for true goodness lies beneath.
- Beware, for your noodles will be hot. Make sure you eat them before they get cold and do not reheat. Failure to do this could have displeasing ramen-fications.
- Remember to stir well, for true goodness lies beneath.
Recycling info
Lid. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Kabuto Foods Ltd,
- Lytchett House,
- 13 Freeland Park,
- Poole,
- BH16 6FA.
Return to
- Kabuto Foods Ltd,
- Lytchett House,
- 13 Freeland Park,
- Poole,
- BH16 6FA.
- kabutonoodles.com
Net Contents
65g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As consumed) Per 100g
|(As consumed) Per Pot
|Energy (kJ)
|280 kJ
|1021 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|66 kcal
|242 kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|2.4g
|(of which saturates)
|0.3g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|12.9g
|47g
|(of which sugars)
|3g
|11.3g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|2.9g
|Protein
|2.4g
|8.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|3.2g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.