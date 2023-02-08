Starbucks Dark Espresso Coffee Beans 450G

Tasty and fragrant
A STARBUCKS Customer
I normally don't use whole coffee beans as they need to be ground first and it's just quicker to have the ready ground varieties. However, this coffee is beautiful and fragrant when freshly ground (luckily we have a grinder, i understand this is not the case for everyone). The taste is also good, it's still not the same as from the coffee shop but i would have this coffee as a second option when having coffee at home.
Rich flavour
A STARBUCKS Customer
Really happy with the quality of the bean and the richness of flavour. We like a strong cup of coffee and this is a really good strong, rich and flavoursome bean. We have bought and tried many different coffees and are very happy to add this to our collection
Nothing like the smell of fresh coffee!
A STARBUCKS Customer
I brewed Starbucks coffee in both a cafetiere and a v60, both produced great results after a bit of fine tuning with the grind settings. It's quite a strong coffee with lovely caramel notes and spicy smells from the bag. It's pretty good on its own but it truly shines in a milky drink such as a cappuccino or latte. This is a great everyday coffee which produces consistent flavour brew after brew and is worthy of being in any coffee lovers cupboard.
Smells AMAZING
A STARBUCKS Customer
I love the smells of these roasted coffee beans, so rich and nutty. Smells just like a legit coffee shop and tastes amazing. Strong enough to get my morning kick! They did not disappoint and would highly recommend.
Starbucks expresso roast
A STARBUCKS Customer
This is superb! Such a taste.....like being in Starbucks....it has a caramel taste....quite sweet but soft and beautiful. Easy to use.....it has a dark density to it ..... definitely recommend...give it a go!
Strong and full of flavour
A STARBUCKS Customer
I've not tried the starbucks espresso ones before but glad I have now. I love the strong smell when I first opened the bag. These are definitely the best ones I have so far. Full of strong rich taste. Definitely wakes me up in the morning
Great intense coffee
A STARBUCKS Customer
I am a big fan of stronger tasting coffee. This particular one certainly did the trick. Great tastes and aromas from bean to cup. I'll be getting more of this. The packaging is pretty good looking which helps the sell.
Fab taste
A STARBUCKS Customer
Great coffee, great taste, not too strong, would definitely buy again.reminds me of being in a coffee shop! Made my whole kitchen smell amazing, Would recommend to family and friends.my new favourite!
Taste's lovely
A STARBUCKS Customer
I am getting more and more into coffee, so keen to try various brands and options. These are nice, taste's great - a little on the pricey side. Probably linked to the branding, there are other more affordable options for a day to day offering. These are more for high days and holidays. I would recommend and will buy again
Great Taste
A STARBUCKS Customer
The coffee tastes unreal and very tasty I am really impressed with the taste and the aroma it has . Coffee tastes great and whole house was filled with a fragrant aroma. I would certainly recommend it, must try.