Aero Dark & Milk Mousse 4 X 55G

Lovely and low calorie too!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 632kJ
Skimmed Milk 69.4%, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powders 4.7%, Milk Chocolate 4.0% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Protein (from Milk), Milk Fat, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Emulisfier: Sunflower Lecithin), Cream (from Milk), Dark Chocolate 2.0% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Beef Gelatine, Emulsifer: Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate
Use by.see pot lids. Keep refrigerated at 5°C Product information: see base of pack
Pack contains 4 portions
Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
4 x 55g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 55g Portion
|% RI Per Portion*
|Energy
|632kJ
|348kJ
|-
|148kcal
|81kcal
|4%
|Fat
|4.2g
|2.3g
|3%
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|1.6g
|8%
|Carbohydrate
|21.3g
|11.7g
|4%
|of which sugars
|20.4g
|11.2g
|12%
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.0g
|4%
|Protein
|5.2g
|2.8g
|6%
|Salt
|0.21g
|0.11g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
|RI's are a reference intake for daily amounts
|-
|-
|-
|Personal requirements vary depending on age, gender, weight and activity levels
|-
|-
|-
