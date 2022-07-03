We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Aero Dark & Milk Mousse 4 X 55G

4(1)Write a review
Aero Dark & Milk Mousse 4 X 55G
£ 1.50
£0.68/100g

1 pot =

Energy
348kJ
81kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 632kJ

Product Description

  • Milk and Dark Chocolate Mousse with Cocoa
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying Aero mousse as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • 81 Calories per pot
  • Intense smooth
  • Feel the bubbles melt
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk 69.4%, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powders 4.7%, Milk Chocolate 4.0% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Protein (from Milk), Milk Fat, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Emulisfier: Sunflower Lecithin), Cream (from Milk), Dark Chocolate 2.0% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Beef Gelatine, Emulsifer: Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Use by.see pot lids. Keep refrigerated at 5°C Product information: see base of pack

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle (Ireland) Limited,
  • 3030 Lake Dr,

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • 0800 000 030 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • Nestle (Ireland) Limited,
  • 3030 Lake Dr,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24,

Net Contents

4 x 55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 55g Portion% RI Per Portion*
Energy632kJ348kJ
-148kcal81kcal4%
Fat4.2g2.3g3%
of which saturates2.9g1.6g8%
Carbohydrate21.3g11.7g4%
of which sugars20.4g11.2g12%
Fibre1.8g1.0g4%
Protein5.2g2.8g6%
Salt0.21g0.11g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 4 portions---
RI's are a reference intake for daily amounts---
Personal requirements vary depending on age, gender, weight and activity levels---
View all Lighter Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely and low calorie too!

4 stars

Lovely and low calorie too!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here