Engine Organic Gin 700Ml

3.5(2)Write a review
Engine Organic Gin 700Ml
£32.00
£45.71/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Engine Organic Gin 700ml
  • "Sage and lemon" is a traditional remedy to cure a sour mood. Engine is an organic gin produced in Piedmont, in North of Italy. Engine has a stout structure but a kind soul. It sparkles on the rocks and shines in tonic water. Engine, fuel the dream.
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Alcohol*, Distilled Gin* [Juniper Berries* (Juniperus Communis), Lemon Peels* (Citrus Limonum), Licorice Roots* (Glycyrrhiza Glabra), Sage Leaves* (Salvia Officinalis), Rosa Damascena Flowers* (Rosa Di Damasco), Natural Flavourings*], (* Organic Ingredients)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Alcohol Units

29.4

ABV

42% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled in the plant of:
  • Via Monteggrappa 37,
  • 10024 Moncalieri (Torino).
  • For:
  • Engine SRL,
  • Strada Giro Della Valle 3,

Distributor address

  • Disaronno International UK Limited,
  • Bishop Stortford,
  • Essex,
  • CM22 6PU.

Return to

  • Disaronno International UK Limited,
  • Bishop Stortford,
  • Essex,
  • CM22 6PU.
  • www.engine.land

Net Contents

700ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml:
Energy961kJ/232kcal
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Don’t bother

2 stars

Basic gin, hugely overpriced, packaging is cool, nothing else is special about it. I love gins from Italy, my favourite is Sardinian “Old Grifu” no longer available is this country thanks to brexit, the other decent one is “Malfi”, yes from the Amalfi coast that is cheaper and so much nicer and available in UK

Gin in a tin!

5 stars

Don’t be put off by the tin. Not only is it a great marketing ploy but it seriously nice gin. It is citrous with a hint of sage and a deep tone of liquorice. An extremely drinkable lemony gin. Poured over crushed ice it’s a delight.

