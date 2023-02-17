Engine Organic Gin 700ml

Don’t bother
Basic gin, hugely overpriced, packaging is cool, nothing else is special about it. I love gins from Italy, my favourite is Sardinian “Old Grifu” no longer available is this country thanks to brexit, the other decent one is “Malfi”, yes from the Amalfi coast that is cheaper and so much nicer and available in UK
Gin in a tin!
Don’t be put off by the tin. Not only is it a great marketing ploy but it seriously nice gin. It is citrous with a hint of sage and a deep tone of liquorice. An extremely drinkable lemony gin. Poured over crushed ice it’s a delight.