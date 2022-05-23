We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walkers Max Strong Hot Sauce Blaze Crisps 50G

Walkers Max Strong Hot Sauce Blaze Crisps 50G
£0.90
£1.80/100g

Per 50g:

Energy
1056kJ
252kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
15g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2112 kJ

Product Description

  • Hot Sauce Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps
  • 1 month free streaming trial Paramount+
  • Tom Cruise
  • Mission: Impossible
  • We’re teaming up with Paramount+
  • A brand new subscription streaming service that features Blockbuster movies, original series & a mountain of entertainment!
  • How to claim:
  • 1. Purchase a promotional pack
  • 2. 2. Scan QR code or visit www.walkers.co.uk/paramountplus
  • 3. Enter your details & pack code (found in the best before box)
  • 4. Receive code for 1 month free trial
  • 5. Sign up to Paramount+ & redeem
  • See website for T&C’s.
  • Walkers Max Strong the irresistible, Deep Ridged crisp packed with Bold Flavour - Perfect with Beer. Enjoy the Ultimate Taste Experience in every bite!
  • Max Spice
  • Max Satisfaction
  • No Added MSG
  • No Artificial Preservatives or Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50G
Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Hot Sauce Seasoning [Sugar, Flavourings (contain Chilli Powder, Paprika Powder, Onion Powder), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetates, Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract)]

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • www.walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Consumer Care
Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:Per 50g(%*) Serving:
Energy2112 kJ 1056 kJ (13%*)505 kcal 252 kcal (13%*)
Fat29 g 15 g (21%*)
of which Saturates2.5 g 1.3 g (6%*)
Carbohydrate52 g 26 g
of which Sugars2.8 g 1.4 g (2%*)
Fibre4.4 g 2.2 g
Protein6.6 g 3.3 g
Salt0.65 g 0.33 g (5%*)
This pack contains 1 serving--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
