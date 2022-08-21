Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Champion Chicken Flavour 85G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Pot noodle Review from POT NOODLE 21st August 2022 Not tried these out of the pot style noodle. Easy to make, add boiling water, stir, cook in microwave. Then serve. Nice but slightly crunchier texture than an instant style i prefer the normal pot noodles

Brilliant comfort snack Review from POT NOODLE 17th August 2022 Ohhh pot noodle you know how to hit the right spot. As always the best comfort food ever been feeling under the weather obviously cooking was not on my mind however nice warm pot noodle was. Flavour spot on can't complain and well the amount of time it takes to prepare is an all round winner for me.

Great tasting noodles Review from POT NOODLE 17th August 2022 My son and I really enjoyed these Pot Noodle Lost the Pot Champion Chicken Noodles - they were easy to cook and tasted great - we shared them together and both really enjoyed them until the last bite.

Nice flavour Review from POT NOODLE 17th August 2022 This pot noddle is nice, it has a good chicken flavour without being over powering, it's not at all like other noodles, left to cook for long enough the noodles are lovely and soft and not at all powdery, I'd have liked chicken and mushroom like their traditional pot noodle but these were a great alty

Quick and tasty. Review from POT NOODLE 15th August 2022 The noodles are very quick and easy to prepare so are great if you have limited time. The packet is easy to open and the instruction were clear and easy to read. The pack contains 2 portions and there was enough for us both to have with our meal. The noodles have a lovely chicken flavour with added herbs. They are nice and thick and were perfectly cooked after following the instructions on the pack. They are also low in saturated fats. I loved the fact that these have no mushrooms in them, like the chicken and mushroom pot noodles, as I can't eat mushrooms, but I am now able to enjoy the chicken noodles. It is also a lot easier to store these packs, if you usually buy several at a time, rather than the pots.

Taste really nice! Review from POT NOODLE 14th August 2022 These were really easy and quick to cook and they tasted delicious! It has a really nice chicken flavour to them and the noddles were perfect size and texture. These would be a perfect snack/meal for when your in a rush, highly recommend

Delicious, quick and easy Review from POT NOODLE 12th August 2022 If like me your not the best in the kitchen, these provide a quick but delicious snack in minutes. I've always loved pot noodles and now theyve got the instant noodle option which is more substantial but as tasty as ever!

Quick Review from POT NOODLE 12th August 2022 A very quick and easy snack which can even be made by children. Taste wise it is okay but in order to enhance the taste i added a bit more seasoning but this is personal preference. It still does have a good taste.

My favourite Review from POT NOODLE 12th August 2022 The pot champion chiken is my number one from now on! Absolutely lovely flavour and noodles are good quality. Make me feel full for all day without causing heartburn. Would definitely recommend for anyone