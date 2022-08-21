We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Champion Chicken Flavour 85G

4.7(29)Write a review
image 1 of Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Champion Chicken Flavour 85G
£0.60
£7.06/kg

Product Description

  • Instant noodles with a sachet of roast chicken flavour seasoning
  • Whoa, whoa, whoa—noodles with no pot? Is this brilliant or have we gone bonkers? Looks like we've got your dinner sorted. Lost the Pot Noodle Champion Chicken adds an epic new flavour to family dinners, and makes a super tasty snack that’s set to impress even the toughest of critics. Bish bash bosh, winner winner roast chicken for dinner. Not only are these instant noodles low in saturated fat, but they also contain no artificial colours or preservatives. What’s not to love, right? Preparation is quick and with no fuss. Hob: Add noodles to a pan of 300 ml boiling water. Stir in sachet contents, reduce heat slightly and simmer for 3 mins until water is absorbed, stirring occasionally. Microwave: Add noodles and sachet contents to a large microwave dish, pour over 300 ml of boiling water and cover. Cook on high for 5 mins, stirring occasionally until liquid is absorbed. Stir and serve. Go on, grab dinner by the noodles and boss this adult thing. Why not try our other Lost The Pot Noodle snacks, including the Smokin’ BBQ and Chip Shop Curry flavours? Don’t forget to recycle the packaging—the wrap and sachet are fully recyclable. *Nielsen Retail Measurement Service for Mini Meals, GB Total Coverage—both value and volume for the 52-week period ending 04/12/2021.
  • Lost the Pot Noodle Champion Chicken is your new dinnertime superhero, from the nation’s favourite instant noodle brand*
  • This perfect combination of instant noodles and roast chicken flavour seasoning is heav-hen-ly delicious and low in saturated fat
  • A quick, filling and tasty noodle dish ready in just 5 minutes—ahhh, peas and quiet
  • The wrap and sachet for these delicious chicken noodles are both recyclable—recycle with bags at a large supermarket, don’t recycle at home
  • Add noodles to 300 ml of boiling water, stir in the sachet and prepare this tasty meal on the hob or in the microwave
  • Low in saturated fat but packed with flavour, our instant noodles have none of those artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles (93%) [WHEAT flour, rapeseed oil, potato starch, salt, raising agents (potassium carbonate, sodium carbonate)], roast chicken flavour seasoning (7%) [maltodextrin, flavour enhancers (monosodium glutamate, disodium 5-ribonucleotides), salt, sugar, potassium chloride, flavourings (contain MILK), yeast extract, onion, potato starch, spices (turmeric, black pepper), spring onions, garlic, rapeseed oil, acidity regulator (citric acid)]. May contain soy, celery and mustard

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (but don’t let dust gather).

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking instructions: HOB 1. Add noodles to a pan of 300ml boiling water. 2. Stir in sachet contents, reduce heat slightly and simmer for 3 mins until water is absorbed, stirring occasionally. 3. Dish up and enjoy! MICROWAVE Microwave ovens may vary. 1. Add noodles & seasoning sachet to a large microwave dish 2. Pour over 300ml of boiling water and cover 3. Cook on high (800W-1000W) for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until liquid is absorbed. Stir and serve. Caution: product will be hot!

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)507 g810 g10%
Energy (kcal)121 g194 g0%
Fat (g)5.1 g8.1 g12%
of which saturates (g)0.4 g0.7 g4%
Carbohydrate (g)16 g26 g10%
of which sugars (g)0.9 g1.4 g2%
Fibre (g)0.6 g1 g0%
Protein (g)2.7 g4.3 g9%
Salt (g)0.56 g0.9 g15%
1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 2 portions)---
29 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Pot noodle

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

Not tried these out of the pot style noodle. Easy to make, add boiling water, stir, cook in microwave. Then serve. Nice but slightly crunchier texture than an instant style i prefer the normal pot noodles

Brilliant comfort snack

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

Ohhh pot noodle you know how to hit the right spot. As always the best comfort food ever been feeling under the weather obviously cooking was not on my mind however nice warm pot noodle was. Flavour spot on can't complain and well the amount of time it takes to prepare is an all round winner for me.

Great tasting noodles

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

My son and I really enjoyed these Pot Noodle Lost the Pot Champion Chicken Noodles - they were easy to cook and tasted great - we shared them together and both really enjoyed them until the last bite.

Nice flavour

4 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

This pot noddle is nice, it has a good chicken flavour without being over powering, it's not at all like other noodles, left to cook for long enough the noodles are lovely and soft and not at all powdery, I'd have liked chicken and mushroom like their traditional pot noodle but these were a great alty

Quick and tasty.

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

The noodles are very quick and easy to prepare so are great if you have limited time. The packet is easy to open and the instruction were clear and easy to read. The pack contains 2 portions and there was enough for us both to have with our meal. The noodles have a lovely chicken flavour with added herbs. They are nice and thick and were perfectly cooked after following the instructions on the pack. They are also low in saturated fats. I loved the fact that these have no mushrooms in them, like the chicken and mushroom pot noodles, as I can't eat mushrooms, but I am now able to enjoy the chicken noodles. It is also a lot easier to store these packs, if you usually buy several at a time, rather than the pots.

Taste really nice!

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

These were really easy and quick to cook and they tasted delicious! It has a really nice chicken flavour to them and the noddles were perfect size and texture. These would be a perfect snack/meal for when your in a rush, highly recommend

Delicious, quick and easy

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

If like me your not the best in the kitchen, these provide a quick but delicious snack in minutes. I've always loved pot noodles and now theyve got the instant noodle option which is more substantial but as tasty as ever!

Quick

4 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

A very quick and easy snack which can even be made by children. Taste wise it is okay but in order to enhance the taste i added a bit more seasoning but this is personal preference. It still does have a good taste.

My favourite

4 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

The pot champion chiken is my number one from now on! Absolutely lovely flavour and noodles are good quality. Make me feel full for all day without causing heartburn. Would definitely recommend for anyone

Juicy chicken

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

My little lad is fussy I was abit hesitant in trying this with him just incase there were bits and lumps etc but it was great he loved it great flavours (I did sneak a few mouthfuls myself) and I would be buying this again I'm the future It's not bland like others out there not to much or too little everything about it portion and flavour and package was great! Defantly worth a try!

