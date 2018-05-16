Cake Decor Scary Eyes Sugar Decorations 25G

Product Description
- Sugar Shaped Decorations
- Looking for Inspiration?
- Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes.
- Why Not Try: Pair our Scary Eyes with Halloween Frosting for truly terrifying bakes!
- So easy
- Lookin' Spooky!
- Bring Your Cupcakes & Biscuits to Life with Our Easy-to-Use Edible Eyes!
- Pack size: 25G
Information
Ingredients
Dextrose, Corn Starch, Dextrin, Sugar, Thickener (Gum Arabic), Anti-Caking Agent (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Water, Glazing Agents (Shellac, Carnauba Wax), Colours (Plain Caramel, Carmine, Brilliant Blue, Curcumin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.
Preparation and Usage
- Here's How...
- Scary Eyes can be applied to frosting and icing, or directly onto cakes. Use Cake Décor Edible Glue to secure the decorations in place.
Recycling info
Card. Recyclable
Name and address
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
Net Contents
25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1578kJ/371kcal
|Fat
|0.29g
|of which saturates
|0.23g
|Carbohydrates
|92.1g
|of which sugars
|76.1g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|0g
