The Coconut Collaborative Vegan Double Cream 220Ml
Product Description
- Cooking Cream Alternative.
- We're a small British company of coconut lovers on a mission to create yogs and puds so thick, creamy and delicious that you wouldn't believe they are made from the humble plant.
- We only use the freshest coconuts available, farmed ethically, and turn them into puds without any shortcuts or nasties, for you to enjoy.
- We work with Pur Project and local communities to plant thousands of trees across Southeast Asia. Not only does this help support the fragile ecosystems we rely on for our tasty ingredients, but also provides a sustainable income for everyone involved.
- Oh so thick and wonderfully whippable, our Double Cream is impossibly delicious, whether it's poured over a lovely crumble, in a rich pasta sauce or as a whipped cake topping. Plus, it's gluten free, palm-oil free and heat-stable. Heaven!
- At the Coconut Collaborative, we are big fans of the mighty coconut, not only are they naturally low in sugar but also a source of magnesium and potassium. Free from dairy but not temptation… Delicious and versatile, this Double Cream is great poured over a bowl of strawberries, drizzled on our Melt in the Middle Puddings or wonderfully whipped on top of a cake.
- Dairy Free
- Plant based
- Soya Free
- Gluten Free
- Low Sugar
- Palm Oil Free
- Vegan Society Approved
- Pack size: 220ML
Information
Storage
Keep Refrigerated.Store at <7°c and consume within 3 days after opening. For Best Before See Lid
Preparation and Usage
- We recommend pouring over a bowl of strawberries, or topped on a wonderfully-whipped cake.
Name and address
- The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
- 10 Queen Street Place,
- London,
- EC4R 1AG.
Return to
Net Contents
220ml
