Bailey Fondue Gift Set

Product Description
- BAILEYS FONDUE GIFT SET
- Discover recipes and ideas at www.baileys.com
Time for an indulgent treat just for adults!
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Wheat
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in China. Products of China
Preparation and Usage
- You Will Need
- 50ml Baileys Original
- Tea light
- Instructions:
- 1. Pour the bag of milk chocolate chips into the top of the fondue and add a dash of Baileys Original to flavour.
- 2. Place a tea light candle underneath the fondue in the space provided and light it.
- 3. Once the chocolate has melted, enjoy using the forks to dip the marshmallows in.
- Serves 2
- Baileys Fondue & Forks
- Wash before use. Hand wash only.
- Not suitable for use in a microwave.
- Please retain packaging for fufure use.
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Beef Gelatine, Corn Starch
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Wheat
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1420kJ/339kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|(of which saturates
|0.4g)
|Carbohydrate
|78.8g
|(of which sugars
|58.5g)
|Protein
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.03g
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Lactose (from Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin E322), Flavouring, Cocoa Solids ≥ 25%, Milk Solids ≥ 14%
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Wheat
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2470kJ/590kcal
|Fat
|39g
|(of which saturates
|24g)
|Carbohydrate
|52g
|(of which sugars
|51g)
|Protein
|8.3g
|Salt
|0.23g
