Bailey Fondue Gift Set

Bailey Fondue Gift Set

£10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • BAILEYS FONDUE GIFT SET
  • Discover recipes and ideas at www.baileys.com
  • This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcohol beverages.
  • Please remember to drink Baileys responsibly
  • Get the facts. Be DRINKAWARE Visit drinkaware.ie
  • drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
  • Drink Responsibly. DrinklQ.com
  • Alcohol Care Line; 0345 601 4558
  • Produced under licence by Bearms International Ltd.
  • © 2022 The Baileys word and associated logos are trademarks of R & A Bailey and Co. and are used under licence.
Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in China. Products of China

Preparation and Usage

  • You Will Need
  • 50ml Baileys Original
  • Tea light
  • Instructions:
  • 1. Pour the bag of milk chocolate chips into the top of the fondue and add a dash of Baileys Original to flavour.
  • 2. Place a tea light candle underneath the fondue in the space provided and light it.
  • 3. Once the chocolate has melted, enjoy using the forks to dip the marshmallows in.
  • Serves 2
  • Baileys Fondue & Forks
  • Wash before use. Hand wash only.
  • Not suitable for use in a microwave.
  • Please retain packaging for fufure use.

Name and address

  Packed by:
  Beams International Ltd.,
  ME8 7EG,
  UK.
  16 Great Marlborough St,
  London,

Importer address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.
  • 16 Great Marlborough St,
  • London,
  • W1F 7HS.

  • Baileys Fondue & Forks
  • Milk Chocolate Chips 40g e
  • White Mini Marshmallows 10g e

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Beef Gelatine, Corn Starch

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy1420kJ/339kcal
Fat0.5g
(of which saturates0.4g)
Carbohydrate78.8g
(of which sugars58.5g)
Protein3.5g
Salt0.03g

  • Baileys Fondue & Forks
  • Milk Chocolate Chips 40g e
  • White Mini Marshmallows 10g e

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Lactose (from Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin E322), Flavouring, Cocoa Solids ≥ 25%, Milk Solids ≥ 14%

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy2470kJ/590kcal
Fat39g
(of which saturates24g)
Carbohydrate52g
(of which sugars51g)
Protein8.3g
Salt0.23g
