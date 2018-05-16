We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Free From Dark Chocolate & Mint Shortbread 150G

Tesco Finest Free From Dark Chocolate & Mint Shortbread 150G
£2.00
£1.34/100g
£2.00
£1.34/100g

One shortbread

Energy
419kJ
100kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.7g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

high

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.6g

high

6%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2203kJ / 527kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free mint flavoured shortbread with dark chocolate chips.
  • Rich and indulgent Perfect for an indulgent treat at Christmas. Delicious vegan and gluten free shortbread with rich dark chocolate chips & natural peppermint flavouring.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rice Flour, Vegetable Margarine [Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Cornflour, Soya Flour, Palm Oil, Dark Chocolate Chips (8%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened keep in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne shortbread (19g)
Energy2203kJ / 527kcal419kJ / 100kcal
Fat30.2g5.7g
Saturates13.8g2.6g
Carbohydrate55.6g10.6g
Sugars29.5g5.6g
Fibre1.7g0.3g
Protein7.4g1.4g
Salt0.04g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
