New
Tesco Finest Free From Dark Chocolate & Mint Shortbread 150G
One shortbread
- Energy
- 419kJ
-
- 100kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.7g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.6g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.6g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- <0.01g
- <1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2203kJ / 527kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free mint flavoured shortbread with dark chocolate chips.
- Rich and indulgent Perfect for an indulgent treat at Christmas. Delicious vegan and gluten free shortbread with rich dark chocolate chips & natural peppermint flavouring.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rice Flour, Vegetable Margarine [Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Cornflour, Soya Flour, Palm Oil, Dark Chocolate Chips (8%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened keep in an airtight container.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One shortbread (19g)
|Energy
|2203kJ / 527kcal
|419kJ / 100kcal
|Fat
|30.2g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|13.8g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|55.6g
|10.6g
|Sugars
|29.5g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|7.4g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.04g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.