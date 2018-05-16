New
Walkers Sensation Thai Sweet Chilli Nuts 45G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1076kJ
Product Description
- Thai Sweet Chilli Flavour Coated Peanuts.
- - Discover the satisfying crunch and mouth-watering flavours of Sensations Coated Peanuts
- - Serving up the subtle flavours of sweet onion and fragrant herbs, Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli Coated Peanuts finish with a gentle sweet chilli kick
- - Enjoy paired with your drink of choice as the perfect aperitif
- - Or serve with Sensations Crisps for the perfect party snack platter
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Here at Sensations, we believe in stepping into the extra-ordinary every day. Our delicious range of crisps and snacks deliver authentic flavours, intense aromas and mouth-watering recipes, evocative of a range of extra-ordinary experiences from enticing destinations to memorable moments with friends and family. We want each and every bite to deliver unforgettable tastes and textures to make your night-in that little bit more special.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Walkers, the Walkers Logo and Walkers Sensations are registered trademarks © 2021.
- Peanuts covered with a flavoursome crunchy coating
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 45G
Information
Ingredients
Fried Peanuts (39%), Starch (from Maize, Wheat, Potato), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Thai Sweet Chilli Seasoning [Fructose, Onion Powder, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Red and Green Pepper Powder, Tomato Powder, Soyabean, Wheat, Herbs, Chilli Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Salt, Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Other Nuts, Barley, Gluten, Milk, Mustard, Celery Contains: See highlighted ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- REMEMBER - SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- Not Completely Satisfied? Tell us why, where purchased and send the packet(s) and contents to:
- Consumer Care,
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
Net Contents
45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 45g (%*) serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1076kJ
|2390kJ
|-
|258kcal (13%*)
|574kcal
|Fat
|17.9g (26%*)
|39.8g
|of which Saturates
|2.3g (12%*)
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|17.4g
|38.7g
|of which Sugars
|3.3g (4%*)
|7.4g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|2.7g
|Protein
|6.4g
|14.2g
|Salt
|0.95g (16%*)
|2.10g
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
REMEMBER - SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS
