We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Walkers Sensation Thai Sweet Chilli Nuts 45G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Walkers Sensation Thai Sweet Chilli Nuts 45G
£1.00
£2.23/100g

This pack contains:

Energy
1076kJ
258kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
17.9g

high

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

high

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.3g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.95g

high

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1076kJ

Product Description

  • Thai Sweet Chilli Flavour Coated Peanuts.
  • - Discover the satisfying crunch and mouth-watering flavours of Sensations Coated Peanuts
  • - Serving up the subtle flavours of sweet onion and fragrant herbs, Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli Coated Peanuts finish with a gentle sweet chilli kick
  • - Enjoy paired with your drink of choice as the perfect aperitif
  • - Or serve with Sensations Crisps for the perfect party snack platter
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Here at Sensations, we believe in stepping into the extra-ordinary every day. Our delicious range of crisps and snacks deliver authentic flavours, intense aromas and mouth-watering recipes, evocative of a range of extra-ordinary experiences from enticing destinations to memorable moments with friends and family. We want each and every bite to deliver unforgettable tastes and textures to make your night-in that little bit more special.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Walkers, the Walkers Logo and Walkers Sensations are registered trademarks © 2021.
  • Peanuts covered with a flavoursome crunchy coating
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Fried Peanuts (39%), Starch (from Maize, Wheat, Potato), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Thai Sweet Chilli Seasoning [Fructose, Onion Powder, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Red and Green Pepper Powder, Tomato Powder, Soyabean, Wheat, Herbs, Chilli Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Salt, Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Other Nuts, Barley, Gluten, Milk, Mustard, Celery Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • REMEMBER - SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • Not Completely Satisfied? Tell us why, where purchased and send the packet(s) and contents to:
  • Consumer Care,
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 45g (%*) servingPer 100g
Energy1076kJ2390kJ
-258kcal (13%*)574kcal
Fat17.9g (26%*)39.8g
of which Saturates2.3g (12%*)5.2g
Carbohydrate17.4g38.7g
of which Sugars3.3g (4%*)7.4g
Fibre1.2g2.7g
Protein6.4g14.2g
Salt0.95g (16%*)2.10g
This pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Safety information

REMEMBER - SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS

View all Nuts & Nut Mixes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here