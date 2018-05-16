Lanson Le Rose Champagne 375Ml

Product Description
- Champagne Le Rosé Brut Rosé
- Pinot Noir : 53%
- Chardonnay : 32%
- Pinot Meunier : 15%
- Dosage : 8g/l Brut
Purveyors by Appointment to H.M. Queen Elizabeth II
- Wine of France
- 1/2 Rosé
- Pack size: 375ML
Information
Tasting Notes
- Nose: Pronounced floral aromas such as roses and tulips with notes of strawberry and raspberry. Palate: Medium-bodied with red berries flavours leading to a fresh and pleasant finish.
Region of Origin
Champagne
Wine Colour
Rosé
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Lanson
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Hervé Dantan
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier
Vinification Details
- The fermentation of the Champagne starts in our stainless-steel winery. Every plot of grapes is split in different tanks to enhance the diversity of our Crus. The ageing takes place in our dedicated cuverie (or Chai Bois). The wines are moved from the stainless-steel tanks to different barrels and casks to develop elegance and flavours.
History
- Maison Lanson has remained a family company which is proud to work alongside a conscientious and committed team. This team of experts aims for perfection and is keen to share its passion for Champagne. In 2013 we were delighted to welcome Hervé Dantan as the new chef de cave/winemaker. While following the tradition of the House, Hervé has brought his experiences and perspectives to inspire new winemaking methods/new range.
Regional Information
- Maison Lanson is one of the oldest House of Champagne and its cellar hides some priceless treasures. Soils in Champagne are well-known for their high chalky components which help vines to grow the finest grapes and also protect the ageing bottles in the cellars. The Maison Lanson cellars hide one of the finest vintage collection in Champagne, dating back to1904. The majority of our vintage wines are lying down in magnum and are available for sale from the 1976 vintage.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Name and address
- Lanson,
- Reims,
- France.
Return to
- Lanson,
- Reims,
- France.
- www.lanson.com
- #champagnelanson
Net Contents
375ml
