Snack A Jacks Jumbo Cracked Black Pepper & Salt 117G
Each serving contains:
- Energy
- 163kJ
-
- 38kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.13g
- 2%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1671kJ
Product Description
- Sea Salt and Black Pepper Flavour Rice and Corn Cakes
- - Light, crunchy and wonderfully tasty jumbo snacks made with rice and corn
- - Snack A Jacks Black Pepper & Sea Salt Rice Cakes are delicious snacks made with your convenience in mind
- - Each snack contains 38 calories
- - Popped never fried
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - Contains no artificial colours or preservatives
- What's Poppin'? Forgetting frying. We pop non-stop until we reach total snackisfaction.
- That means mouth-tinglin' flavour with absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives.
- Cave to the crave! You want it? You got it. Open up and dig in to unstoppable flavour that's 38 calories per snack.
- The day is yours. Seize the snack!
- Snacks-A-Jacks and its logo are registered trademarks ©2022
- Popped (never fried)
- 38 kcal per snack
- Made with wholegrain rice and corn
- Made with Quality Ingredients
- We're Crunchy..!
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 117G
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Rice (46%), Maize (with germ removed), Sea Salt and Black Pepper Seasoning [Sea Salt, Buttermilk Powder, Rice Flour, Black Pepper, Flavourings, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)]
Allergy Information
- May contain: Gluten, Wheat, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Reseal bag carefully to preserve freshness
Number of uses
This pack contains 12-13 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Snack A Jacks,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- EU: Snack A Jacks,
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
- Consumer Services Department,
- Snack A Jacks,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- EU: Snack A Jacks,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
117g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 9.7g(%*) Cake
|Energy
|1671kJ
|163kJ
|-
|394kcal
|38kcal(2%*)
|Fat
|3.0g
|0.3g(<1%*)
|of which Saturates
|0.6g
|<0.1g(<1%*)
|Carbohydrate
|83g
|8.0g
|of which Sugars
|1.4g
|0.1g(<1%*)
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.1g
|Protein
|8.7g
|0.8g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.13g(2%*)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 12-13 servings
|-
|-
