Yeo Valley Little Yeos Blueberry & Banana Organic Yogurt 85G
Product Description
- Organic Yogurt Blended with a Smooth Fruit Purée
- Contains the Following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactococcus cremoris, Streptococcus thermophilus.
- Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK/non UK Agriculture
- OMSCO - The Organic Dairy People
- Organic British Milk
- Real Fruit Purée
- Natural Sugars From Fruit & Milk
- Never Any Nasties
- No Added Sugar
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Yogurt (Milk), Water, Organic Blueberry Purée (6%), Organic Banana Purée (5%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lactase Enzyme
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours.
Warnings
- IMPORTANT! PLEASE REMOVE CAP BEFORE GIVING TO CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS
Name and address
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE,
- Yeo Valley,
- Unit 118,
Return to
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE,
- YEOVALLEY.CO.UK
- Yeo Valley,
- Unit 118,
- Moat House,
- 54 Bloomfield Avenue,
- Belfast,
- BT5 5AD.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|317kJ/76kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|of which sugars
|5.4g
|Protein
|3.9g
|Salt*
|0.10g
|Calcium
|150mg†
|*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|†18% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)
|-
Safety information
