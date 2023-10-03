We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Purifide Daily Moisturiser Spf 30 50Ml

Purifide Daily Moisturiser Spf 30 50Ml

4.6(104)
Write a review

£15.00

£30.00/100ml

Purifide Daily Moisturiser SPF 30 50ml
Purifide Daily Moisturiser SPF30 lightweight non-greasy moisturiser specifically formulated for hydrating and protecting sensitive spot-prone skin.Containing a barely-visible UVA/B sunscreen, this is suitable for a wide range of skin tones. Contains soothing Glycerrhetinic acid (a component of liquorice root extract), Allantoin & Zinc. Also contains skin barrier nourishing and hydrating ingredients: Glycerin, Sphinganine, Panthenol (vitamin B5) and Vitmain E, for soft, smooth skin. Provides a smooth, hydrated base, perfect for applying makeup/concealer.
By the makers of Acnecide, Purifide products are a range of cleansers and moisturisers for the daily care of blemish and spot-prone skin that work to keep pores clear, balance oiliness, hydration, skin pH and bacteria to help prevent spots and promote clearer skin.
Dermatologically Tested on sensitive spot prone skinFor sensitive spot-prone skinReduces skin roughness and dryness for softer, smoother skinProvides 24 hour hydrationDoes not clog poresHelps reduce oily skin feeling whilst hydratingProvides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Octocrylene, Isopropyl Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dimethicone, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Silica, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Sucrose Tristearate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Pentylene Glycol, Polysorbate 61, Allantoin, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Glycyrrhetinic Acid, Hydroxypalmitoyl Sphinganine, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triethanolamine, Xanthan Gum, Zinc Gluconate

Produce of

Made in Canada

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Use: Apply daily to cleansed skin on face and neck. To maintain protection, re-apply as necessary throughout the day e.g. after swimming, towelling or cleansingTo complete your daily skincare routine:Gently cleanse your sensitive spot-prone skin with Purifide daily cleanser

View all Spot Treatment

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here