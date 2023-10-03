Purifide Daily Moisturiser SPF 30 50ml
Purifide Daily Moisturiser SPF30 lightweight non-greasy moisturiser specifically formulated for hydrating and protecting sensitive spot-prone skin.Containing a barely-visible UVA/B sunscreen, this is suitable for a wide range of skin tones. Contains soothing Glycerrhetinic acid (a component of liquorice root extract), Allantoin & Zinc. Also contains skin barrier nourishing and hydrating ingredients: Glycerin, Sphinganine, Panthenol (vitamin B5) and Vitmain E, for soft, smooth skin. Provides a smooth, hydrated base, perfect for applying makeup/concealer.
By the makers of Acnecide, Purifide products are a range of cleansers and moisturisers for the daily care of blemish and spot-prone skin that work to keep pores clear, balance oiliness, hydration, skin pH and bacteria to help prevent spots and promote clearer skin.
Dermatologically Tested on sensitive spot prone skinFor sensitive spot-prone skinReduces skin roughness and dryness for softer, smoother skinProvides 24 hour hydrationDoes not clog poresHelps reduce oily skin feeling whilst hydratingProvides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection
Pack size: 50ML
Ingredients
Aqua, Octocrylene, Isopropyl Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dimethicone, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Silica, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Sucrose Tristearate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Pentylene Glycol, Polysorbate 61, Allantoin, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Glycyrrhetinic Acid, Hydroxypalmitoyl Sphinganine, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triethanolamine, Xanthan Gum, Zinc Gluconate
Produce of
Made in Canada
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Preparation and Usage
How to Use: Apply daily to cleansed skin on face and neck. To maintain protection, re-apply as necessary throughout the day e.g. after swimming, towelling or cleansingTo complete your daily skincare routine:Gently cleanse your sensitive spot-prone skin with Purifide daily cleanser