Purifide Daily Moisturiser SPF 30 50ml

Purifide Daily Moisturiser SPF30 lightweight non-greasy moisturiser specifically formulated for hydrating and protecting sensitive spot-prone skin. Containing a barely-visible UVA/B sunscreen, this is suitable for a wide range of skin tones. Contains soothing Glycerrhetinic acid (a component of liquorice root extract), Allantoin & Zinc. Also contains skin barrier nourishing and hydrating ingredients: Glycerin, Sphinganine, Panthenol (vitamin B5) and Vitmain E, for soft, smooth skin. Provides a smooth, hydrated base, perfect for applying makeup/concealer.

By the makers of Acnecide, Purifide products are a range of cleansers and moisturisers for the daily care of blemish and spot-prone skin that work to keep pores clear, balance oiliness, hydration, skin pH and bacteria to help prevent spots and promote clearer skin.

Dermatologically Tested on sensitive spot prone skin For sensitive spot-prone skin Reduces skin roughness and dryness for softer, smoother skin Provides 24 hour hydration Does not clog pores Helps reduce oily skin feeling whilst hydrating Provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Octocrylene, Isopropyl Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dimethicone, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Silica, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Sucrose Tristearate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Pentylene Glycol, Polysorbate 61, Allantoin, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Glycyrrhetinic Acid, Hydroxypalmitoyl Sphinganine, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triethanolamine, Xanthan Gum, Zinc Gluconate

Produce of

Made in Canada

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage