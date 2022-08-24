Walkers Baked Variety Crisps 6 X 22G

I prefer the flavour of the baked crisps and will
I would like the packs you used to do that were th
Love these crisps as they taste less fatty/oily th
Shrinkflation
I like baked crisps as an alternative to ordinary crisps but shrinkflation to only 22g in a pack I feel is a ridiculous small amount in a pack. I'm not going to eat two packs so will not purchase Walkers multipacks in the future.