Tesco Health Menopause Support 30 Tablets

Tesco Health Menopause Support 30 Tablets

Vegetarian

Tesco Health menopause support multivitamins and minerals food supplement.
A daily supplement to support general wellbeing containing 23 nutrients. Vitamin B6 which supports the regulation of hormonal activity. Magnesium which supports the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Zinc which supports the maintenance of normal hair, skin and nails. Vitamin D which supports the maintenance of normal bones.General wellbeing. A daily supplement to support menopause, containing 23 nutrients. 1 a day. Vitamin A, 750µg RE, 94%*, Vitamin D3, 10µg, 200%*, Vitamin E, 30mg α TE, 250, Vitamin C, 45mg, 56%*, Thiamin (Vitamin B1), 10mg, 909%*, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), 5.0 mg, 357%*, Niacin, 20mg NE, 125%*, Vitamin B6, 10mg, 714%*, Folic Acid, 200µg, 100%*, Vitamin B12, 9.0µg, 360%*, Biotin, 30µg, 60%*, Pantothenic Acid, 30mg, 500%*, Calcium, 200mg, 25%*, Magnesium, 100mg, 27%*, Iron, 6.0mg, 43%*, Zinc, 15mg, 150%*, Copper, 0.50mg, 50%*, Manganese, 0.50mg, 25%*, Selenium, 100µg, 182%*, Chromium, 50µg, 125%*, Iodine, 225µg, 150%*, ParaAminobenzoic Acid, 25mg, , Soya Isoflavones, 20mg, . *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value. No NRV established.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Oxide, Bulking Agents (Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Vitamin C, Soya Isoflavone Extract, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Glazing Agents (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Talc), ParaAminobenzoic Acid, Niacin, Zinc Oxide, Ferrous Fumarate, Anti-caking Agents (Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin A, Cupric Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Antioxidants (Alpha-Tocopherol, Sodium Ascorbate), Chromium (III) Chloride, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D.

 

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Net Contents

30 Tablets

