TENA Light Sensitive Ultra Pads Mini 20 Pack

TENA LIGHT SENS ULTRA PADS MINI 20 PACK

Specially designed for sensitive skin with 0% fragrances and dyes.

TENA Lights Sensitive Ultra Pads Mini for little leaks come with a skin care design. The soft topsheet is gentle to skin and enriched with a skin caring emulsion known to help limit friction. The Dry Fast Core absorbs liquid instantly for a secure and dry feeling. The product has 0% fragrances and dyes and is dermatologically tested. We care for your skin and the planet. That's why our TENA Lights Sensitive Ultra Pads come in paper packaging made of renewable fibres. At least 50% of our materials in the product and the packaging are plant-based. Kind to skin. Protects like TENA.

No fragrances or dyes in contact with your skin. Breathable topsheet and backsheet to care for your intimate skin. Triple Protection against leaks, odour and moisture. TENA cares for you and the planet. That's why this packaging is made from renewable fibres. Step by step, we are reducing our carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 in Europe, making a better mark on the planet.

Net Contents

20 x Sanitary Pads (Pad)

Preparation and Usage