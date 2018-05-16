Product Description
- MAKE YOUR OWN HOT CHOCOLATE BOMBS KIT
- Chocolate Chips: Made in Singapore.
- Marshmallows and Silicone Mould: Made in China.
- FSC - FSC® A000510, www.fsc.org
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Wheat
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.Marshmallows: Once opened, use within 1 day.
Produce of
Assembled in China
Preparation and Usage
- How to make your hot chocolate bombs
- Makes two trays
- 6 total hot chocolate bombs
- Step 1: Melt the chocolate
- Put half the chocolate chips (100g) into a microwaveable bowl and microwave for 30 seconds, stir and repeat until the chocolate has melted. Do not overcook.
- Step 2: Coat the mould with chocolate
- Coat the inside of the bomb mould with the melted chocolate using the back of a spoon or pastry brush. Repeat this process to get a good thick shell coating. If the melted chocolate starts to set in the bowl return it to the microwave and melt again for up to 30 seconds.
- Step 3: Freeze the chocolate
- Carefully place the chocolate filled tray into the freezer and leave for 10 minutes. If there are any gaps or cracks, apply another coat of melted chocolate and freeze for a further 10 minutes or until the 6 shells can be removed from the tray.
- Step 4: Fill and seal the cocoa bombs
- Fill 3 of the shells with mini marshmallows. Apply a small amount of melted chocolate around the top edge of the shells and carefully place the empty shells onto the mini marshmallow filled shells. Hold the 2 halves together until they form a complete ball and repeat to make all 3 balls.
- Care instructions for silicone mould: Wash and dry before first use. Dishwasher safe.
- Please retain this information for future reference.
- Instructions
- 1 Place one chocolate bomb inside mug
- 2 Pour up to 180ml hot milk onto the bomb.
- 3 Stir well until the bomb melts and the mallow is released & enjoy!
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Importer address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB,
- UK.
Distributor address
Blue Tree Ltd,
Beech House,
Melbourn Science Park,
Melbourn,
SG8 6HB,
UK.
Return to
Blue Tree Ltd,
Beech House,
Melbourn Science Park,
Melbourn,
SG8 6HB,
UK.
- Modern Gourmet Foods Europe Limited,
- The Black Church,
- St. Mary's Place,
- Dublin 7,
- D07 P4AX,
- Ireland.
- Silicone Mould
- Chocolate Chips 200g e
- Mini Marshmallows 42g e
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Vanilla, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 29% minimum, Milk Solids 15% minimum
Allergy Information
May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Wheat
Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.Marshmallows: Once opened, use within 1 day.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|2262
|(kcal)
|541
|Fat (g)
|29.0
|- of which Saturates (g)
|17.7
|Carbohydrate (g)
|64.0
|- of which Sugars (g)
|61.0
|Fibre (g)
|2.0
|Protein (g)
|5.0
|Salt (g)
|0.12
Silicone Mould
Chocolate Chips 200g e
Mini Marshmallows 42g e
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Gelatine (Pork), Maize Starch, Flavouring
Allergy Information
May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Wheat
Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.Marshmallows: Once opened, use within 1 day.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1246
|(kcal)
|298
|Fat (g)
|0
|- of which Saturates (g)
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|71.0
|- of which Sugars (g)
|67.0
|Fibre (g)
|0
|Protein (g)
|3.5
|Salt (g)
|0.08
