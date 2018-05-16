Tesco Finest Sirloin Steak & Cheese Fondue 624G

1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 2780kJ
-
- 667kcal
- 33%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 45.7g
- 65%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 20.8g
- 104%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.2g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.05g
- 18%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1107kJ / 266kcal
Product Description
- Beef sirloin steaks with a pot of cheese fondue and a sachet of pecorino medium fat hard cheese and rosemary crumb.
- Our tender British sirloin steaks have been matured for 30 days for maximum succulence and flavour. Paired with specially selected British cheese to create a rich fondue, finished with a fragrant pecorino and rosemary crumb. We source our Tesco Finest beef from trusted farmers who are committed to the highest standards on their farms.
- Rich & Tender with a pecorino and rosemary crumb
- Pack size: 624G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (72%), Cheese Fondue (24%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, White Wine (Sulphites), Double Gloucester Cheese (Milk) (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin), Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Black Pepper], Pecorino and Rosemary Crumb [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Ewes Milk), Rosemary, Parsley, Dried Skimmed Milk, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Cheese Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Salt, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Monosodium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate)].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 20 mins Remove film from dish. Place dish on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Sprinkle the pecorino and rosemary crumb over the top of the cheese fondue for the final 3-4 minutes. Stand for 1-2 minutes before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry 3-16 mins Rub or brush the steaks with a little oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat for 2-3 minutes until hot. Place steaks in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 30 seconds to 1 minute each side (rare), 1-3 minutes each side (medium) or 4-7 minutes each side (well done). Allow steaks to rest for 3 minutes before serving. These instructions are given as a guideline only as steak thickness will vary slightly.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Preparation and Usage
Allow steaks to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: Contains alcohol..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
624g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (251g**)
|Energy
|1107kJ / 266kcal
|2780kJ / 667kcal
|Fat
|18.2g
|45.7g
|Saturates
|8.3g
|20.8g
|Carbohydrate
|3.7g
|9.4g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|21.8g
|54.7g
|Salt
|0.42g
|1.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 624g typically weighs 502g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: Contains alcohol..
