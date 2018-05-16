We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Sirloin Steak & Cheese Fondue 624G

Tesco Finest Sirloin Steak & Cheese Fondue 624G
£13.00
£20.84/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
2780kJ
667kcal
33%of the reference intake
Fat
45.7g

high

65%of the reference intake
Saturates
20.8g

high

104%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.05g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1107kJ / 266kcal

Product Description

  • Beef sirloin steaks with a pot of cheese fondue and a sachet of pecorino medium fat hard cheese and rosemary crumb.
  • Our tender British sirloin steaks have been matured for 30 days for maximum succulence and flavour. Paired with specially selected British cheese to create a rich fondue, finished with a fragrant pecorino and rosemary crumb. We source our Tesco Finest beef from trusted farmers who are committed to the highest standards on their farms.
  • Rich & Tender with a pecorino and rosemary crumb
  • Pack size: 624G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (72%), Cheese Fondue (24%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, White Wine (Sulphites), Double Gloucester Cheese (Milk) (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin), Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Black Pepper], Pecorino and Rosemary Crumb [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Ewes Milk), Rosemary, Parsley, Dried Skimmed Milk, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Cheese Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Salt, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Monosodium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate)].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 20 mins Remove film from dish. Place dish on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Sprinkle the pecorino and rosemary crumb over the top of the cheese fondue for the final 3-4 minutes. Stand for 1-2 minutes before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry 3-16 mins Rub or brush the steaks with a little oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat for 2-3 minutes until hot. Place steaks in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 30 seconds to 1 minute each side (rare), 1-3 minutes each side (medium) or 4-7 minutes each side (well done). Allow steaks to rest for 3 minutes before serving. These instructions are given as a guideline only as steak thickness will vary slightly.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow steaks to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

624g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (251g**)
Energy1107kJ / 266kcal2780kJ / 667kcal
Fat18.2g45.7g
Saturates8.3g20.8g
Carbohydrate3.7g9.4g
Sugars0.9g2.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.8g54.7g
Salt0.42g1.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 624g typically weighs 502g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: Contains alcohol..

