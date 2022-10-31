Nivea Men Sensitive Xl Gift Set
Product Description
- NIVEA MEN SENSITIVE XL GIFT SET
- Our Nivea gift packaging is...
- 100% plastic free
- Made from FSC Cardboard only
- Printed using Mineral Oil free inks
- Why go big when you can go BIGGER? Pick up this Sensitive Extra Large skincare gift set from NIVEA MEN to protect against the five signs of skin irritation.
- The full men's gift set contains:
- 1. NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shower Gel 400ml, the mild foam with Bamboo extracts cares and respects the needs of sensitive skin.
- 2. NIVEA Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray 200ml, the gentle formula reliably protects you from sweat and body odour for 48 hours while soothing Chamomile extract helps prevent skin irritation.
- Nivea® Men Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant
- Made in Poland.
- Nivea Men Sensitive Shower Gel
- Made in Germany.
- Durability after Opening - Months
- 12
- Individual products may vary visually from image shown. Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
- Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
- FSC - FSC™ Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC™ C001747, www.fsc.org
- ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
Information
Ingredients
Nivea® Men Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Parfum, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Bisabolol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Octyldodecanol, Glycine Soja Oil, Tocopherol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Dimethiconol, BHT, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Nivea Men Sensitive Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Glycerin, Bambusa Vulgaris Shoot Extract, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Laureth-4, Tocopherol, Propylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum
Warnings
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Safety information
- Flammable
DANGER Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition sources. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Empty can before recycling. Use exclusively for the intended purpose. Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
