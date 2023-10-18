Velo Freeze Nicotine Pouches 20 Pack 10.9Mg 14G

Intense peppermint and freezing menthol.

Pack size: 14G

Velo contains Plant Based Materials, Nicotine, Sweeteners, Water and Flavours, All Pre-Packed in Small Pouches

How Do You Velo?

This part is easy. You just:

Twist It. Tuck It. Feel It. But let's break that down, shall we?

Twist It. To open your Velo simply twist off the lid along the guidelines on the can.

Tuck It. Take out a single pouch and tuck it between your upper lip and your gum.

Feel It. You'll feel a momentary tingling sensation which is how you know the nicotine is released and working for you. You'll get used to this sensation and it will fade over time.

Still not sure? Watch our film here.

Once you've got it tucked under your lip, you can enjoy VELO for up to 30 minutes, while you just get on with doing your thing.