Tesco Health 120 Vitamin D 12.5G Tablets

Tesco Health 120 Vitamin D 12.5G Tablets

3.5(2)
Vegetarian

Tesco Health vitamin D food supplement.
A daily supplement to support general wellbeing. Vitamin D supports the maintenance of normal bones and teeth, normal muscle function and normal function of the immune system.General wellbeing Supports bones & immunity 1 a day

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Bulking Agents (Calcium Carbonate, Microcrystalline Cellulose), Maltodextrin, Anti-caking Agents (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids, Silicon Dioxide), Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Alpha-Tocopherol), Vitamin D.

Number of uses

120 Servings

Net Contents

120 Tablets

