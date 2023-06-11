We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kenco Duo Salted Caramel Instant Coffee 6X17.3G

4.9(17)
£4.00

£3.85/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Pot = Mug
Energy
294kJ
70kcal
4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1701 kJ

Instant coffee beverageTo Discover More of Kenco Duo Visit WWW.KENCO.CO.UK
Kenco Duo Salted Caramel Latte Instant Coffee brings all the luxury of an extravagent latte experience, right to your home. Packaged in a handy 2 in 1 pot, make this a staple in your coffee selection - discover how creamy froth and rich espresso and mix together to deliver an intense aroma. From growing and harvesting, to roasting and blending, we're dedicated to delivering coffee that not only tastes smooth, flavourful and well-balanced - but coffee that is sustainably and responsibly sourced too. Enjoy Kenco Duo Salted Caramel Latte - pour, swirl and savour the magic.100 years of Kenco, 100 years of great tasting coffee. Proudly invited into people’s homes since 1923.
FSC - FSC® 100%, Packaging from well-managed forests FSC® C143950, www.fsc.org
Delicious salted caramel latteCreamy Froth & Rich EspressoLow FatSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 103.8G
Low Fat

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder (42%), Sugar, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Instant Coffee (10%), Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Milk Protein, Stabilisers (E340, E452), Salt, Modified Starch, Anticaking Agent (E551), Emulsifier (E481)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

6 pot / pack

Net Contents

6 x 17.3g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving Suggestion****Syrup and salted caramel pieces not included1 Peel the top lid and pour the milk powder into the mug.2 Peel the second lid, keep pot on the table and add hot water to make the espresso.Fill to the ridge3 Add 170ml water into the mug and stir to make the milk.4 Hold the pot from the rim and pour the espresso shot into the mug.

