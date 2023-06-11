Kenco Duo Salted Caramel Instant Coffee 6X17.3G

Instant coffee beverage To Discover More of Kenco Duo Visit WWW.KENCO.CO.UK

Kenco Duo Salted Caramel Latte Instant Coffee brings all the luxury of an extravagent latte experience, right to your home. Packaged in a handy 2 in 1 pot, make this a staple in your coffee selection - discover how creamy froth and rich espresso and mix together to deliver an intense aroma. From growing and harvesting, to roasting and blending, we're dedicated to delivering coffee that not only tastes smooth, flavourful and well-balanced - but coffee that is sustainably and responsibly sourced too. Enjoy Kenco Duo Salted Caramel Latte - pour, swirl and savour the magic. 100 years of Kenco, 100 years of great tasting coffee. Proudly invited into people’s homes since 1923.

FSC - FSC® 100%, Packaging from well-managed forests FSC® C143950, www.fsc.org

Delicious salted caramel latte Creamy Froth & Rich Espresso Low Fat Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 103.8G

Low Fat

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder (42%), Sugar, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Instant Coffee (10%), Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Milk Protein, Stabilisers (E340, E452), Salt, Modified Starch, Anticaking Agent (E551), Emulsifier (E481)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

6 pot / pack

Net Contents

6 x 17.3g ℮

Preparation and Usage