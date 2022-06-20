Oatly The Original Barista Edition Oat Drink 1 Litre

It detracts from the pleasure of fresh coffee
It has an odd colour, kind of expect white ‘milk’ not beige. It foams up in the machine absolutely fine. The foam doesn’t last as long as regular milk, i.e. doesn’t remain foamy for long. However. There is an ‘aroma’ which invades the nose every time you bring cup to mouth. More a distracting smell than unpleasant. There is also a cloying on the palate. Altogether It detracts from the pleasure of a freshly ground coffee. I probably shan’t buy it again.