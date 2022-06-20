We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oatly The Original Barista Edition Oat Drink 1 Litre

3(1)Write a review
image 1 of Oatly The Original Barista Edition Oat Drink 1 Litre
Product Description

  • Foamable oat drink with added vitamins and minerals.
  • Climate footprint:
  • 0.47kg CO₂e per kg.
  • Source: CarbonCloud.
  • We made this product for people who like the idea of waking up to find the same amazing oat drink their local barista loves, patiently waiting for them in their refrigerator so they can quickly warm it up in a container while giving it a whirl until it foams up nicely and then pour it for a latte without cow’s milk right there in the comfort of their own kitchen, saving them from annoying tasks like finding a hairbrush or putting on shoes in order to head out to a café. It’s the perfect product for recluses, coffee lovers and super independent people alike. Also, vegans, non-vegans, weekend vegans, and normally-not-vegan-but-sometimes-flexi-veggie-person-tarians. We don’t mean to make generalisations, but we figure you came to this oat drink website to find out if this stuff is for you, so we thought we’d get to the point.
  • WHAT'S AMAZING
  • This is our same super premium product but it’s now thoughtfully located in the refrigerated section of your grocery store. Yes, it’s the one that tastes amazing without doing a thing to it, but performs technically beautifully when foamed. Or if you are the kind of person who likes to add a splash of something creamy to your deep dark brew, this product can handle that as well without separating. And isn’t it nice to know you now have something worth putting in your coffee that’s enriched with vitamins (D2, riboflavin, B12) and calcium to help you live a rad, plant-based life?
  • WHAT MIGHT BE LESS AMAZING
  • If an inability to hangout in random cupboards or on back pantry shelves seems less amazing to you, please do stick with our ambient cartons because it’s straight from grocery store to fridge for this one. Oh, one more thing that might seem less amazing for anyone who hasn’t come here and read the second half of this paragraph is that this product has something called dipotassium phosphate which doesn’t sound that great for sure, but it serves the honorable purpose of making this product perform to the professional expectations of baristas. To be more specific, it’s an an acidity regulator that keeps our Barista Edition oat drink from separating when it hits your favorite hot drinks. And of course, you can be sure that there is nothing in this product that isn’t absolutely necessary or absolutely approved for consumption. Everything is plant-based, void of GMOs and made carefully with your health and the health of the planet in mind.
  • LAST BUT NOT LEAST
  • Liberates your coffee from dairy, soy, nuts and GMOs. Hangs out in grocery store refrigerated sections and in your fridge.
  • Barista Edition for the pros. Barista Edition for the non-pros too. Foamable — no, make that micro-foamable. Beta-glucans (big, scientific word for soluble fiber)! Liberates your coffee and tea from dairy, soy, nuts, GMOs and gluten. Hangs out in grocery store refrigerated sections.
  • We promise to be a good company. We are not a perfect company, not even close, but our intentions are true. We would like to be judged by the good we do and not just the pretty words we say. Our goal is to deliver products that provide real nutritional value and minimal environmental impact which is why everything we make is based on oats. We promise that making products that help people upgrade their lives will always come before the reckless pursuit of profit. We aim to produce the most responsible products possible and are working to make the food industry a more honest place by declaring to be transparent in everything we do. Lastly, we are not usually this serious on our packages and promise not to make it a habit.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047
  • Wow no cow!
  • Free from milk and soya
  • Totally vegan
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Oats 10%, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Iodide), Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin, B12)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before: See top of pack. Once opened consume within 5 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake Me!

Name and address

  • Oatly UK Ltd.,
  • Fourth Floor,
  • Link House,
  • 78 Cowcross Street,
  • London,
  • EC1M 6EJ.

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy257 kJ/
-61 kcal
Fat3.0g
of which saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate7.1g
of which sugars3.4g*
Fibre0.8g
Protein1.1g
Salt0.10g
Vitamin D1.1µg (22%**)
Riboflavin0.21mg (15%**)
Vitamin B120.38µg (15%**)
Calcium120mg (15%**)
Iodine22.5µg (15%**)
*Natural sugars from oats-
**Of the Nutrient Reference Values (NRVs)-
1 Review

Average of 3 stars

It detracts from the pleasure of fresh coffee

3 stars

It has an odd colour, kind of expect white ‘milk’ not beige. It foams up in the machine absolutely fine. The foam doesn’t last as long as regular milk, i.e. doesn’t remain foamy for long. However. There is an ‘aroma’ which invades the nose every time you bring cup to mouth. More a distracting smell than unpleasant. There is also a cloying on the palate. Altogether It detracts from the pleasure of a freshly ground coffee. I probably shan’t buy it again.

