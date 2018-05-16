We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

MCCAIN FLAVOUR MAKER SALT & PEPPER TAKEAWAY FRIES 762G

£3.30
£4.34/kg

Per 87g serving Oven Baked

Energy
988kJ
236kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
9.4g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.80g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Coated potato fries, with a salt and pepper seasoning
  • For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
  • 3 Flavour Sachets
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - SKA
  • Pack size: 762G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (85%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower) - in varying proportions, Batter (Wheat Flour (With Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Modified Starch (Maize, Tapioca), Rice Flour, Salt, Corn Starch, Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Seasoning (1.6%) (Spices (Black Pepper, Chilli, Paprika), Sea Salt, Sugar, Red Bell Pepper, Onion Powder, Parsley)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf Thawed Do Not Refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 250g of McCain Flavour Maker Fries Takeaway Style Salt & Pepper (serves 2). If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen; these instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, careful not to overcook.
1. Preheat the oven to 210°C/200°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
2. Mix one flavour sachet and 250g of fries together in a large bowl to evenly coat.
3. Spread into single layer on the baking tray and bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 16 - 18 minutes, turning them every now and again until they are lovely and crisp.

Preparation and Usage

  • Flavour before you cook
  • 1. Season in a bowl
  • 2. Place on a tray
  • 3. Cook in the oven

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 oven baked servings

Recycling info

Sachet. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Havers Hill,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BS.

Importer address

  • McCain Foods Europe B.V.,
  • Oranjeplaatweg 4 A,
  • 4458NM 's-Heer Arendskerke.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • Visit Us Online
  • www.mccain.co.uk/contact-us
  • Call Us
  • 0800 146 573
  • (ROI 1800 409 623)
  • Mon to Fri 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
  • Write to Us
  • Customer Experience Team,
  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Havers Hill,
  • Scarborough,

Net Contents

762g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ8021136
kcal191271
Fat g7.811
of which saturates g0.91.3
Carbohydrate g2738
of which sugars g0.50.5
Fibre g3.04.0
Protein g2.33.4
Salt g0.550.92
This pack contains 6 oven baked servings--
