MCCAIN FLAVOUR MAKER SALT & PEPPER TAKEAWAY FRIES 762G

Per 87g serving Oven Baked
- Energy
- 988kJ
-
- 236kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.4g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.5g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.80g
- 13%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen
Product Description
- Coated potato fries, with a salt and pepper seasoning
- 3 Flavour Sachets
- Suitable for Vegans
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Kosher - SKA
- Pack size: 762G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes (85%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower) - in varying proportions, Batter (Wheat Flour (With Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Modified Starch (Maize, Tapioca), Rice Flour, Salt, Corn Starch, Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Seasoning (1.6%) (Spices (Black Pepper, Chilli, Paprika), Sea Salt, Sugar, Red Bell Pepper, Onion Powder, Parsley)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf Thawed Do Not Refreeze
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 250g of McCain Flavour Maker Fries Takeaway Style Salt & Pepper (serves 2). If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen; these instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, careful not to overcook.
1. Preheat the oven to 210°C/200°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
2. Mix one flavour sachet and 250g of fries together in a large bowl to evenly coat.
3. Spread into single layer on the baking tray and bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 16 - 18 minutes, turning them every now and again until they are lovely and crisp.
Preparation and Usage
- Flavour before you cook
- 1. Season in a bowl
- 2. Place on a tray
- 3. Cook in the oven
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 oven baked servings
Recycling info
Sachet. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
- Havers Hill,
- Scarborough,
- YO11 3BS.
Importer address
- McCain Foods Europe B.V.,
- Oranjeplaatweg 4 A,
- 4458NM 's-Heer Arendskerke.
Return to
- Contact Us
- Visit Us Online
- www.mccain.co.uk/contact-us
- Call Us
- 0800 146 573
- (ROI 1800 409 623)
- Mon to Fri 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
- Write to Us
- Customer Experience Team,
- McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
- Havers Hill,
- Scarborough,
Net Contents
762g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Frozen
|Per 100g Oven Baked
|Energy kJ
|802
|1136
|kcal
|191
|271
|Fat g
|7.8
|11
|of which saturates g
|0.9
|1.3
|Carbohydrate g
|27
|38
|of which sugars g
|0.5
|0.5
|Fibre g
|3.0
|4.0
|Protein g
|2.3
|3.4
|Salt g
|0.55
|0.92
|This pack contains 6 oven baked servings
|-
|-
