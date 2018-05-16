New
Wicked Kitchen 10 Meat Free Maple Bangers in Blankets 235g
2 bangers
- Energy
- 428kJ
-
- 102kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.1g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.0g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.20g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1044kJ / 250kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned pea protein with maple syrup and mustard wrapped in smoke flavour seasoned pea and wheat protein.
- WHEAT & PEA PROTEIN Mini maple and warm mustard seasoned wheat and pea protein bangers wrapped in savoury wheat protein blankets This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 235G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Reconstituted Pea Protein (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein (4.5%), Wheat Protein, Onion, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Konjac Gum), Maple Syrup (2.5%), Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Flavouring, Maize Flour, Potato Protein, Chive, Pea Fibre, Thickener (Carrageenan), Maltodextrin, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Sea Salt, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Salt, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Smoke Flavouring, Yeast, Coriander Powder, Paprika, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Mustard Bran, Mace, Maize Starch, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Nutmeg, Barley Malt Extract, Colour (Plain Caramel), Ginger Powder, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Turmeric, Sage, Beetroot Powder, Onion Powder, Iron, Hibiscus Concentrate, Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Peach Concentrate, Orange Concentrate, Zinc, Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Filled into plant-based casings.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 30 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
235g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 bangers (41g**)
|Energy
|1044kJ / 250kcal
|428kJ / 102kcal
|Fat
|12.5g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|17.5g
|7.2g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|1.3g
|Protein
|15.3g
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 235g typically weighs 206g.
|-
|-
