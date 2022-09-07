Tesco Calorie Controlled Mushroom Risotto 380G
Each pack
- Energy
- 1322kJ
-
- 314kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.7g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.6g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.4g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.41g
- 24%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 372kJ / 88kcal
Product Description
- Cooked risotto rice with mushroom in a cream and white wine sauce topped with spinach.
- LOW FAT RECIPE 314kcal 1322kJ / 314kcal per serving
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mushroom (39%), Skimmed Milk, Cooked Risotto Rice [Water, Risotto Rice, Salt], Onion, Single Cream (Milk), White Wine (3.5%), Low Fat Fromage Frais (Milk), Spinach, Cornflour, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Garlic Purée, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Parsley, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Thyme, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W / 900W 4 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (355g**)
|Energy
|372kJ / 88kcal
|1322kJ / 314kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|13.2g
|46.7g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|4.3g
|Protein
|3.4g
|12.2g
|Salt
|0.40g
|1.41g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 380g typically weighs 355g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
