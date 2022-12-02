Star Wars The Mandalorian Water Bottle
Product Description
- STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN WATER BOTTLE
- www.starwars.com
- Published & distributed under license by: Pyramid International
- © & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd.
- The Art Group™
Information
Storage
Store with the lid off.
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- - For safety and hygiene please ensure that the product is cleaned with hot water and washing-up liquid prior to initial use.
- - To achieve the best results from your product pre-fill before use with hot water for hot drinks and ice water for chilled drinks, for about 3 minutes. Never use a microwave or conventional oven for this purpose.
- - If it has not been used for some time rinse with warm water to remove any residual odours.
- - After filling ensure the lid is tightly closed.
- How to Clean
- - Using hot water and washing-up liquid clean after use. Rinse thoroughly with hot water. Leave it to drain.
- - Not suitable for dishwasher.
- Please read these instructions carefully and retain for future reference in order to gain optimal use from your product.
Warnings
- CAUTION
- - Avoid abrasives, solvents and bleach products.
- - Keep away from direct heat to protect from damage.
- - Do not use to store dry ice or any carbonated drink as they will cause the lid to eject forcefully.
- - This product must not by used for keeping milk products or baby food warm or cool, to avoid the possibility of bacterial growth.
- - Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Pyramid International,
- Unit A,
- Bruce Way,
- Whetstone,
- Leicester,
- LE8 6HP,
Return to
- Pyramid International,
- Unit A,
- Bruce Way,
- Whetstone,
- Leicester,
- LE8 6HP,
- United Kingdom.
- Product support email: INFO@PYRAMIDINTERNATIONAL.COM
- For all other contact info: WWW.PYRAMIDINTERNATIONAL.COM
Safety information
CAUTION - Avoid abrasives, solvents and bleach products. - Keep away from direct heat to protect from damage. - Do not use to store dry ice or any carbonated drink as they will cause the lid to eject forcefully. - This product must not by used for keeping milk products or baby food warm or cool, to avoid the possibility of bacterial growth. - Keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.