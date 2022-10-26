Toblerone Golden Caramel 360G

Best chocolate by a long mile. Love it!
Absolutely beautiful
Finest chocolate I have tasted in years
Disappointing, quite a bland flavour.
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Caramel Powder [Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sugar, Butter, Flavouring], Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Honey (3 %), Almonds (1.6 %), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Egg White
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Made in Switzerland
32,7 g = 1 triangle. 11 portions
360g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|32,7 g
|%* / 32,7 g
|Energy
|2211 kJ /
|723 kJ /
|-
|528 kcal
|173 kcal
|9 %
|Fat
|28 g
|9,1 g
|13 %
|of which saturates
|16 g
|5,4 g
|27 %
|Carbohydrate
|64 g
|21 g
|8 %
|of which sugars
|64 g
|21 g
|23 %
|Fibre
|0,2 g
|0,06 g
|-
|Protein
|4,3 g
|1,4 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0,27 g
|0,09 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
