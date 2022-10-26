We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Toblerone Golden Caramel 360G

4.3(3)Write a review
£3.50
£0.97/100g

1x triangle

Energy
723kJ
173kcal
9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2211 kJ /

Product Description

  • White chocolate with caramel powder (6%) and honey and almond nougat (10%).
  • Cocoa Life
  • www.snackmindful.com
  • Cocoa Butter non-EU.
  • Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Cacao 100% Durable
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Caramel Powder [Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sugar, Butter, Flavouring], Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Honey (3 %), Almonds (1.6 %), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Egg White

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Number of uses

32,7 g = 1 triangle. 11 portions

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • Cadbury House,
  • Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Freepost MDLZ,

Return to

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g32,7 g%* / 32,7 g
Energy2211 kJ /723 kJ /
-528 kcal173 kcal9 %
Fat28 g9,1 g13 %
of which saturates16 g5,4 g27 %
Carbohydrate64 g21 g8 %
of which sugars64 g21 g23 %
Fibre0,2 g0,06 g-
Protein4,3 g1,4 g3 %
Salt0,27 g0,09 g1 %
*Reference intake of average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Best chocolate by a long mile. Love it!

5 stars

Absolutely beautiful

5 stars

Disappointing, quite a bland flavour.

3 stars

