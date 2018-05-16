Tesco Finest Free Range Bronze Whole Turkey Large 6kg - 7.49kg Serves 15-18

Per 125g
- Energy
- 695kJ
-
- 165kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.3g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.18g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 556kJ / 132kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A free range bronze turkey with giblets, excluding gizzard.
- Our finest Bronze turkeys are slower growing with superb flavour, and reared on Irish farms that meet Tesco high welfare standards. Naturally, the turkeys are content, cared for and have a tastier texture and are full of flavour. For those who like a traditional Christmas, nothing beats a classic whole turkey served with all the festive trimmings. With succulent breast and dark flavoursome thigh meat, this whole turkey makes a delicious centrepiece for any festive table and is a great value option for family get togethers. Turn leftovers into tasty sandwiches and use turkey giblets to make sumptuous gravy. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 45 - 60hrs Medium / 60 - 75hrs Large hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For calculated cooking times see label on front of pack. 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 Remove outer packaging and drip pad. Prior to cooking, check neck and body cavity and remove giblet pack and neck. No need to wash poultry before cooking. If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately. Place the turkey in a roasting tin and rub the skin with oil or butter (optional). Cook, uncovered, in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 1 hour, cover loosely with kitchen foil, ensuring foil is tucked under edges of roasting tin to keep moisture in. Return to oven and continue cooking. Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process (typically 2-4 times depending on the size). Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast and leg are pierced with a thin skewer. If juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. After cooking time, cover with foil and allow to rest for 30 minutes before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Reared in Ireland, Slaughtered in Ireland
Number of uses
0 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..
- Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Pad. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|556kJ / 132kcal
|695kJ / 165kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|23.0g
|28.8g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.18g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones.. Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.