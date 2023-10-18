We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Grenade Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel Protein Bar 4X60g

Grenade Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel Protein Bar 4X60g

Salted caramel flavour protein bar with chocolate chips in milk chocolate with sweetenersGrenade® should be consumed as a part of a balanced diet.Informed SportWe test, you trustBanned substance tested every batchThe Informed Sport programme provides assurance that products have been tested for a wide range of substances prohibited in sport.More flavours at GRENADE.COM
Product contains more than 10g/100g polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effect.Grenade® is a Registered Trademark
High ProteinLow Sugar20g Protein Per Bar1.4g Sugar Per Bar
Ingredients

Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (25%) (Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soy); Natural Flavouring), Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Whey Protein Isolate (Milk)), Humectant: Glycerol, Bovine Collagen Hydrolysate, Chocolate Chips with Sweetener (8%) (Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soy); Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavouring), Water, Dietary Fibre: Polydextrose, Palm Fat, White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener: Maltitol, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soy); Natural Flavouring), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Sweetener: Sucralose

Allergy Information

May also contain traces of Gluten, Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 60g ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

