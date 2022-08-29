Bio&Me Super Seedy Nutty Prebiotic Porridge 400G

Wholesome and warming
Delicious! I was worried the texture might be a bit odd but it was lovely I enjoyed having some crunch to it from the seeds! Real wholesome warming taste
Great Texture
This porridge is delicious with a great texture due to the added ingredients in the recipe. It cooked like a dream, filled me up and was a good start to my day.
Delicious and Satisfying.
I chose the microwave method to make my porridge. It cooked like a dream, nice consistency and tasted fantastic. My stomach was satisfied until lunchtime.
Delicious!
Healthy and delciious porridge with a mix of assorted seeds. Tasted great with milk and honey. Recommended!
Good For Guts
I feel so healthy when I eat this porridge, it is packed full of diverse ingredients that are good for the gut. It is so tasty too -very nutty. I prefer porridge sweet, so add sugar to it.
Lovely with yoghurt and fruit.
This was lovely with yoghurt and fruit topping it, however I have given it 4 stars as it is a bit of a hassle measuring it out. Needs some sort of gauge on the packet or similar.
Amazing amount of good grains
Bought this because it has so many good grains in it that I wanted like the chia and quinoa mixed in with oats - more convenient than buying separately and working out the right proportions to mix together. Tastes fresh and really fills me up. I have taken as cereal but also used to make flapjacks.
Very creamy and filling
I have tried a number of Bio&Me products and really enjoy this Supper Seedy and Nutty porridge. I add a little bit honey to sweeten it but even without it it tastes nice and it's very filling. Loads of seeds and pieces of nuts. I would highly recommend it.
Wholesome
A delicious wholesome porridge. Healthy, filling and a great start to the day. It has a great taste with lots of different flavours.
Nutritious and Delicious
Really love this product. Crammed full of good stuff and such a tasty and sustaining way to start the day!