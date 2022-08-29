We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bio&Me Super Seedy Nutty Prebiotic Porridge 400G

4.9(15)Write a review
Product Description

  • Seed & Nut Prebiotic Porridge
  • Inside Knowledge
  • Did you know that your gut microbes can produce a range of vitamins and hormones?
  • Discover what greater gut health can do for you: www.bioandme.co.uk
  • Probiotic*
  • Good for Your Gut*
  • Delicious Diversity & Good Gut Health
  • At Bio&Me, we believe that eating deliciously diverse foods is key to good gut health. Packed with 14 fabulous fruits, vegetables, wholegrains, nuts and seeds, our prebiotic* porridge gives your biome the diversity it loves to help it thrive.
  • 14 Plant-Based Foods + Prebiotics*
  • Made with 14 of your 30 weekly diverse plant-based foods (which we call plant points) and prebiotic* fibres to help your mighty microbes thrive.
  • Almonds & Hazelnuts
  • & Chia Seeds
  • & Linseeds
  • & Pumpkin Seeds
  • & Sunflower Seeds
  • & Buckwheat
  • & Carrot
  • & Chicory Root
  • & Coconut
  • & Dates
  • & Quinoa
  • & Raisins
  • & Wholegrain Oats
  • *This porridge contains 2g of your 12g per day of chicory inulin, which contributes to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency. Essentially, it helps you poop more regularly.
  • Dr Megan's Top Tip
  • Aim to eat 30 diverse plant-based foods (30 plant points) a week for good gut health.
  • Bio & You
  • Healthier & happier biome = healthier & happier you.
  • The Gut Health Doctor
  • Did you know that good gut health starts with your gut microbiome? Your biome is central to the community of trillions of microbes including good bacteria that live within you. It's totally unique to you and it works hard to keep you healthy. You can look after your biome by eating plenty of plant-based foods - the more the merrier!
  • That's why I've created this prebiotic* porridge with 14 plant-based foods. Every spoonful is packed full of deliciously diverse plant goodness to help you (and your biome) nourish and flourish. It's all about health and happiness from the inside out.
  • Dr. Megan Rossi, BSc PhD RD
  • Created by the gut health doctor
  • It's What's on the Inside That Counts!
  • High in Fibre
  • No Added Sugar
  • Great for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Inulin, which contributes to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency
  • High in Fibre
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (57%), Seeds (12%) (Sunflower, Pumpkin, Chia (Salvia Hispanica), Brown Linseed), Nuts (8%) (Ground Almonds, Ground Hazelnuts), Dates, Chicory Root Fibre, Raisins, Quinoa Flakes, Buckwheat Flakes, Dried Carrot, Coconut Flour, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts., While we don't use Wheat (a Gluten-containing Grain) in our products, our bakery does handle Wheat so unfortunately we're not currently suitable for Coeliacs. We're working on that. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Simply seal the bag, pop in the box (remember to tuck down the lid for freshness) and store in a cool, dry spot. It's best eaten within a month, but we doubt it'll last that long!Best Before: See base of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: As our porridge contains so many diverse, natural ingredients, it may take a minute or two longer than other porridges to cook. But as they say, "good things come to those who wait". Serves 1 - or 2 not quite so hungry - people.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Shake the pack and pour up to 50g of porridge and 180ml milk of choice into a saucepan and give a good stir. Bring to the boil and simmer for 2 mins, stirring occasionally. Serve immediately - yum, yum.

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious Diversity Needs some Serious Shaking
  • For the right mix of ingredients in every bowl, give the box a little shake.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g Serving† RI Per Serving
Energy1783kJ892kJ
-426kcal213kcal11%
Fat15.5g7.8g11%
of which saturates2.1g1.1g5%
Carbohydrate53.7g26.9g10%
of which sugar8.5g4.3g5%
Fibre10.1g5.1g17%
Protein12.9g6.5g13%
Salt0.03g0.02g<1%
You'll only find naturally occurring sugars and salt from plant-based foods in our porridge. No added sugars or salt here! We recommend 50g per serving to keep your taste buds and biome satisfied---
†Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
RI = Reference Intake---
15 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Wholesome and warming

4 stars

Delicious! I was worried the texture might be a bit odd but it was lovely I enjoyed having some crunch to it from the seeds! Real wholesome warming taste

Great Texture

5 stars

This porridge is delicious with a great texture due to the added ingredients in the recipe. It cooked like a dream, filled me up and was a good start to my day.

Delicious and Satisfying.

5 stars

I chose the microwave method to make my porridge. It cooked like a dream, nice consistency and tasted fantastic. My stomach was satisfied until lunchtime.

Delicious!

5 stars

Healthy and delciious porridge with a mix of assorted seeds. Tasted great with milk and honey. Recommended!

Good For Guts

5 stars

I feel so healthy when I eat this porridge, it is packed full of diverse ingredients that are good for the gut. It is so tasty too -very nutty. I prefer porridge sweet, so add sugar to it.

Lovely with yoghurt and fruit.

4 stars

This was lovely with yoghurt and fruit topping it, however I have given it 4 stars as it is a bit of a hassle measuring it out. Needs some sort of gauge on the packet or similar.

Amazing amount of good grains

5 stars

Bought this because it has so many good grains in it that I wanted like the chia and quinoa mixed in with oats - more convenient than buying separately and working out the right proportions to mix together. Tastes fresh and really fills me up. I have taken as cereal but also used to make flapjacks.

Very creamy and filling

5 stars

I have tried a number of Bio&Me products and really enjoy this Supper Seedy and Nutty porridge. I add a little bit honey to sweeten it but even without it it tastes nice and it's very filling. Loads of seeds and pieces of nuts. I would highly recommend it.

Wholesome

5 stars

A delicious wholesome porridge. Healthy, filling and a great start to the day. It has a great taste with lots of different flavours.

Nutritious and Delicious

5 stars

Really love this product. Crammed full of good stuff and such a tasty and sustaining way to start the day!

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

