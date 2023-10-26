We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick 900 4G
image 1 of Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick 900 4Gimage 2 of Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick 900 4Gimage 3 of Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick 900 4G

Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick 900 4G

4.4(664)
Write a review

£6.00

£15.00/10g

Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick 900 4g
Rimmel London Lasting Finish Lipstick provides up to 8-hours of long-lasting colour, with a soft-glow satin finish. The unique buildable formula glides on seamlessly for easy application, combining pure pigments with blur-effect powders to highlight and complement your natural lips. It contains balm-like conditioners to keep lips healthy and hydrated, and castor oil to help provide lips with a radiant glow and shine. A true make-up bag essential and must have for every lipstick lover.Live the London look!
Long-lasting with up to 8-hour wearNatural soft-glow satin finishUnique buildable formula glides on seamlessly for easy applicationCombines pure pigments with blur-effect powders to highlight and complement your natural lipsFormulated with balm-like conditioners including castor oil for hydrated and healthy lips
Pack size: 4G

Ingredients

Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Candelilla Cera/Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax/Cire De Candelilla, Octyldodecanol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Myristyl Lactate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Castor Oil/IPDI Copolymer, Lanolin, Paraffin, Meadowfoam Estolide, Myristyl Myristate, Cera Microcristallina/Microcrystalline Wax/Cire Microcristalline, Silica, Parfum/Fragrance, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Benzyl Benzoate, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Dipentaerythrityl Hexa C5-9 Acid Esters, Di-PPG-3 Myristyl Ether Adipate, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Tocopherol, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, Propylparaben, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Linalool, Tin Oxide, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Eugenol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, [May Contain +/-: Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), FD&C Blue No. 1 Aluminum Lake (CI 42090), D&C Red No. 27 Aluminum Lake (CI 45410), Carmine (CI 75470), D&C Red No. 33 Aluminum Lake (CI 17200), FD&C Yellow No. 6 Aluminum Lake (CI 15985)]

Preparation and Usage

Step 1: Line and define your lip shape with Lasting Finish lip liner.Step 2: Sweep Rimmel London Lasting Finish Lipstick onto lips straight from the bullet for bold, flawless colour. Re-apply as needed.

View all Lips

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here