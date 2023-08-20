We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Sheba Fine Flakes Wet Cat Food Trays Mixed in Jelly 8x85g
image 1 of Sheba Fine Flakes Wet Cat Food Trays Mixed in Jelly 8x85gimage 2 of Sheba Fine Flakes Wet Cat Food Trays Mixed in Jelly 8x85gimage 3 of Sheba Fine Flakes Wet Cat Food Trays Mixed in Jelly 8x85gimage 4 of Sheba Fine Flakes Wet Cat Food Trays Mixed in Jelly 8x85gimage 5 of Sheba Fine Flakes Wet Cat Food Trays Mixed in Jelly 8x85g

Sheba Fine Flakes Wet Cat Food Trays Mixed in Jelly 8x85g

5(2)
Write a review

£4.50

£6.62/kg

MSC

Complete wet pet food for adult cats.
Delicate fine flakes carefully encased in a divine melting jelly. This healthy cat food recipe is a masterclass of precision made with only the finest flaked pieces, meaning a delicate texture can be enjoyed in every bite. Choose Sheba Fine Flakes wet cat food in jelly to inspire a nuzzle of affection. Available in convenient Sheba 85g recyclable cat food trays.High quality Sheba adult wet cat food provides complete and balanced everyday meals for your feline companion.Sheba wet cat food is made with no fillers.This ensures that your cat is getting the nutrients they need and nothing they don't.These cat food recipes have been carefully prepared with over 30 years of expertise, and served in convenient Sheba 85g cat food trays.This delicious cat food recipe will become a familiar favourite and provide a variety of tastes & textures your cat is bound to adore.
At Sheba we have been preparing delicious wet cat food recipes for over 30 years. These flavourful everyday cat food favourites with a variety of tastes and textures that your cat knows and loves. Such a varied adult cat food menu is sure to satisfy your cat's desire for irresistible daily meal experiences.
MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™, MSC-C-52780, From an MSC certified sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
Cat food in jelly made with natural and quality ingredients that have been responsibly sourced from our trusted suppliersAll ingredients are fully traceable
Pack size: 680G

Net Contents

8 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

24h Daily Feeding Recommendation3 kg: 2 1/2 - 3, 4 kg: 3 - 3 1/2, 5 kg: 3 1/2 - 41 tray can be replaced by 17 - 19 g dry food.67 kcal/85 gFeeding instructions: Account for the calories coming from treats. Feeding amounts are intended as guidelines only. Adjust the amount of food according to the age, size and activity level of your cat. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

Cat food in jelly made with natural and quality ingredients that have been responsibly sourced from our trusted suppliersAll ingredients are fully traceable
With SalmonWith Chicken

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (94% Natural*; including Chicken 4% in the Chunk**), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients, **Chunks 48% of product

Storage

Best before date: see side. Batch number, factory identification number: see individual pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:8.5
Fat content:5.0
Inorganic matter:1.8
Crude fibre:0.30
Moisture:84.0
Taurine:749 mg
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.3 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.34 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):16.8 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.3 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):16.2 mg
Cassia gum:2080 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-
Technological additives:-

View all Wet Cat Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here