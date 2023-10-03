We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Bodyform Cotton Period Pants Washable Underwear M
image 1 of Bodyform Cotton Period Pants Washable Underwear Mimage 2 of Bodyform Cotton Period Pants Washable Underwear Mimage 3 of Bodyform Cotton Period Pants Washable Underwear M

Bodyform Cotton Period Pants Washable Underwear M

3(2)
Write a review

£19.00

£19.00/each

Bodyform Cotton Period Pants Washable Underwear M
intimawear by Bodyform™ cotton reusable period pants that’ll make your period days so much easier. Perfect for your period, easy to reuse and rewash and good for the environment.
intimawear by Bodyform™ cotton period pants let you be worry-free when on your period. They look just like regular underwear but don't be fooled they can do so much more. Your period won’t stop you from doing the things you love most. They're made of responsibly sourced, breathable and soft on skin cotton. They can do it all, use them again and again because our period underwear is reusable. Your vagina and the environment will be glad you chose to bleed onto cotton period panties.
Intimawear by Bodyform™ has developed TriTech Performance technology which combines special layers integrated right into your period pants- the breathable barrier prevents blood from leaking onto your clothes- the moisture-wicking layer quickly and securely absorbs blood- the second layer locks fluids and odours in

Net Contents

1 x Sanitary Pads (Pad)

View all Sanitary Protection & Intimate Wash

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here