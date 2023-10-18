We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Harringtons Poultry Selection Box 6X400g

Harringtons Poultry Selection Box 6X400g

£9.00

£3.75/kg

A Pate Style Complete Pet Food for Adult Dogs.Discover our full range at: HARRINGTONSPETFOOD.COM
Adult Dog Poultry:Made with freshly prepared turkey and chicken.Grain free recipe for sensitive digestion.Added salmon oil to help support healthy skin & coat.Added inulin to help support digestive health.
Our family-founded business started in Yorkshire back in 1923. And our mission to make the best, affordable, natural food for all is still going strong today. We expertly make our food with care right here in the UK and are proud to be the nation’s first carbon negative pet food company.
Harringtons® is a registered trademark of Inspired Pet Nutrition Ltd.
Pack size: 2.4KG

Net Contents

6 x 400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding GuideThis feeding guide is to be used as a guide only. Adjust the amount given to keep your dog in lean, active condition. Ensure clean fresh drinking water is available for your dog at all times. When switching from a different brand to Harringtons; gradually introduce over a period of 3 to 7 days by mixing with your dog's current food. Increase the quantity of Harringtons and reduce the quantity of your old dog's food until you are feeding just Harringtons.Size of Dog: Toy (up to 5kg); Fed on its own: 1 can; With dry food: Up to 1/4 canSize of Dog: Small (5 - 10kg); Fed on its own: 1 1/2 - 2 cans; With dry food: Up to 1 canSize of Dog: Medium (10 - 20kg); Fed on its own: 2 -3 cans; With dry food: Up to 1 1/2 cans

3 x Turkey3 x Chicken

Ingredients

65% Turkey & Chicken (including 26% Freshly prepared Turkey), Vegetables (including 3% Green Beans & 2% Carrots), Minerals, Salmon Oil (0.1%), Inulin (0.1%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Keep unused contents in a sealed container. Keep refrigerator and use within 72hrs.Best before & batch code: See base of can.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein9.5%
Fat Content 7%
Crude Ash2.5%
Crude Fibre0.8%
Moisture81%
Vitamin D3200 IU
Vitamin E20 mg
Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)18 mg
Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate)1.6 mg
Manganese (Manganous (II) Oxide)0.8 mg
Iodine (Potassium Iodide)0.2 mg
Cassia Gum2.5 g
Additives (Per Kg):-
Vitamins:-
Trace Elements:-
Technological Additives:-
Calories per 100g = 92 Kcal-

