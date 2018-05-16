New
Playstation PS5 Book Light
Product Description
- PLAYSTATION PS5 BOOK LIGHT
- "Enjoy reading your favourite books at any time with the help of this PlayStation Book Light.
- The 22cm (8.6"") tall blue clip-on reading light has a flexible metal arm that can be angled towards whatever direction you need it most. The white light head is decorated with the PlayStation controller icons in blue. Use the clip to attach it to your book or bed.
- Power the book light with 3x AAA batteries (not included).
- The PlayStation Book Light is perfect for book-loving gamers of all ages."
- 22cm clip on reading light
- Playstation controller design
