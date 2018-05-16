New
Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle Cupcake Mix 175G
Product Description
- Sponge cake mix with chocolate flavoured icing mix and sugar decorations. Includes cupcake cases.
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 175G
Information
Ingredients
Sponge Mix (69%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheatflour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Glucono Delta Lactone, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour], Chocolate Flavoured Icing Mix (23%) [Icing Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder], Sugar Decorations (8%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Humectant (Glycerine), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Colours (Anthocyanins, Spirulina Extract, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Vegetable Carbon)]
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.See top of pack for best before end
Preparation and Usage
- Makes 10 cupcakes with chocolate icing and new character decorations
- Let's bake some muddy puddle cupcakes!
- Mummy Pig says: make sure a grown helps you when baking.
- Get adult to turn the oven on to 180°C (160°C Fan) Gas mark 4.
- You will need: 1 egg, water and a bun tray.
- For the Cupcakes
- 1. Put 10 of the cupcake cases in a bun tray, ready for later...
- 2. Empty the sponge mix into a large bowl & add an egg and 2 tablespoons (30ml) of water.
- 3. Mix them all together and whisk for about 2 minutes until the mixture is lovely and creamy.
- 4. Carefully share the sponge mixture between the 10 cupcake cases - making sure you have a little bit in each.
- 5. Bake in the centre of the oven for 12 to 15 minutes until risen.
- 6. Take them out of the oven and leave them to cool down completely.
- Now for the muddy fun!
- For the icing
- 1. Make your muddy puddle chocolate icing by putting the icing mix in a bowl and adding 1 teaspoon (5ml) of water...
- 2. Then... mix carefully until it's thick and spreadable (add a few more drops of water if you need to).
- 3. Make muddy puddles on top of your cupcakes with the icing and add the sugar decorations to complete your cupcakes!
- We have given you these instructions as a guide only as oven performances will vary.
Number of uses
This pack makes 10 cupcakes
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd.,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
- www.peppapig.com
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Baked as directed) Per 100g (Baked)
|(Baked as directed) Per Cupcake (20g) (Baked)
|Energy
|1695 kJ
|339 kJ
|-
|403 kcal
|80 kcal
|Fat
|11.7g
|2.3g
|of which saturates
|4.1g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|68.4g
|13.7g
|of which sugars
|47.9g
|9.6g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|5.5g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.13g
|This pack makes 10 cupcakes
|-
|-
