Vizulize Irritated Eye Drops 10ml

Vizulize Irritated Eye Drops have been specially developed to provide soothing relief for irritated, itchy eyes caused by hayfever, dust, pollution, air conditioning, smoke and bright lights. The specially developed formula includes natural plant extracts of calendula and witch hazel, known for their soothing and cooling properties.

Soothes irritated, itchy eyes From causes such as hayfever & dust Contact Lens Friendly With plant extracts PH balanced to be kind to eyes Suitable for use with contact lenses

Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

Isotonic Buffered Solution with Calendula Extract, Hamamelis Extract and PHMB

Net Contents

10ml ℮

Preparation and Usage