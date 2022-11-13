We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vizulize Irritated Eye Drops 10Ml

Vizulize Irritated Eye Drops 10Ml

5(1)
Vizulize Irritated Eye Drops 10ml
Vizulize Irritated Eye Drops have been specially developed to provide soothing relief for irritated, itchy eyes caused by hayfever, dust, pollution, air conditioning, smoke and bright lights.The specially developed formula includes natural plant extracts of calendula and witch hazel, known for their soothing and cooling properties.
Soothes irritated, itchy eyesFrom causes such as hayfever & dustContact Lens FriendlyWith plant extractsPH balanced to be kind to eyesSuitable for use with contact lenses
Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

Isotonic Buffered Solution with Calendula Extract, Hamamelis Extract and PHMB

Net Contents

10ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for useDrops can be used without having to remove contact lenses.For use in eyes only.1. Wash your hands before use.2. To open, twist cap anti-clockwise.3. Two drops per eye as often as needed.4.Close bottle tightly after use.

