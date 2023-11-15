Oceansaver Surface Cleaner Pnk/Grft 9Ml

OceanSaver S/fce Cleaner Pnk/Grft 9ml

Kills 99.9% of bacteria and coronavirus* *As well as clean and freshen, our Disinfectant Cleaner is proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria including e. Coli, E. hirae, Pseudomonas and Staphylococcus aureus, plus virucidal activity against Coronavirus. Disinfectant Cleaner Save your home from bacteria and Coronavirus, and the ocean from plastic. Our Disinfectant Cleaner kills 99. 9% of bacteria as well as Coronavirus. This cleaning powerhouse is plant-based, but shows no mercy.

Power-cleaning EcoDrops Reuse a Bottle Just Add Water With plant based GreenClean technology

Pack size: 9ML

Preparation and Usage