Oceansaver Surface Cleaner Pnk/Grft 9Ml

Oceansaver Surface Cleaner Pnk/Grft 9Ml

5(5)

5(5)
£1.75

£194.44/litre

OceanSaver S/fce Cleaner Pnk/Grft 9ml
Kills 99.9% of bacteria and coronavirus**As well as clean and freshen, our Disinfectant Cleaner is proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria including e. Coli, E. hirae, Pseudomonas and Staphylococcus aureus, plus virucidal activity against Coronavirus.Disinfectant CleanerSave your home from bacteria and Coronavirus, and the ocean from plastic.Our Disinfectant Cleaner kills 99. 9% of bacteria as well as Coronavirus. This cleaning powerhouse is plant-based, but shows no mercy.
Power-cleaning EcoDropsReuse a BottleJust Add WaterWith plant based GreenClean technology
Pack size: 9ML

Preparation and Usage

Drop - Into a spray bottle and fill with 500ml of warm waterShake - Screw on the spray top and shake until dissolvedClean - Your home spotlesslyWhere to use me: For use all round the house, including counter tops, high chairs, bins and door handles. And the back of the fridge too - it deserves a clean!Things to remember: dress up your bottle with the stickers included. If you're reusing an old spray bottle, rinse it first. Dissolve one EcoDrop in 500ml of warm water, and never use neat.

