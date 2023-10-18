Status Mobile Phone Shelf

This shelf insert fits between your wall and the 2 gang 13A switch socket, allowing you to charge your phone and have somewhere safe to place your phone than on the floor. Perfect for home offices, kitchens, home workshops and garages or anywhere with a 2 gang 13A socket.

Switch Socket Not Included FSC - FSC® Recycled, Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C147166

For 2 gang sockets Shelf for phone while charging Longer screws supplied in box Quality Status Approved - Status International (UK) Ltd, People in Pursuit of Excellence

