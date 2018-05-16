Jude's Plant-Based Salted Caramel & Chocolate Ice Cream 4X85ml

Product Description
- Vegan caramel ice cream with sugar and sweeteners, caramel sauce and honeycomb pieces. Vegan chocolate flavoured ice cream with sugar and sweeteners, cocoa sauce and chocolate curls.
- Business as a force for good
- Over £250,000 donated to charity
- Now Carbon Negative /Climate Positive*
- *Carbon Negative/ Climate Positive:
- Jude's removes more CO2e from the atmosphere than it emits.
- Lower calorie: contains 30% less calories than similar ice cream products.
- Hello. We're Jude's and we make ice cream. It's been our family craft for two generations and we love it. When we're not dreaming up new flavours (we've won over 50 Great Taste awards) we're bringing together brilliant people (our makers, farmers, chefs, charities) and generally doing our best to knock your socks off.
- We've carefully crafted these scoops to be lower calorie, plant based and delicious. We hope you love them.
- Jude's
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C124389, www.fsc.org
- Plant Based
- 93 Kcal Per Tub or Less
- 369 kJ / 88 kcal per tub
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 340ML
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Jude's,
- Northfields Farm,
- Twyford,
- SO21 1QA,
- UK.
- Jude's,
Return to
- Jude's,
- Northfields Farm,
- Twyford,
- SO21 1QA,
- UK.
- Jude's,
- Office 162,
- 21 Botanic Avenue,
- Belfast,
- BT7 1JJ,
- UK.
- hey@judes.com
Net Contents
4 x 85ml ℮
- Plant Based
- 93 Kcal Per Tub or Less
- 369 kJ / 88 kcal per tub
- Vegan Friendly
- Salted Caramel x2
- Double Chocolate x2
Information
Ingredients
Water, Caramel Sauce (16%) [Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut), Coconut Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins (Sunflower)), Stabiliser (Pectins), Corn Starch, Salt], Soluble Corn Fibre, Sugar, Sweeteners (Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides), Honeycomb Pieces (2.6%) (Sugar, Glucos Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Water), Caramel Sauce (2.5%) (Sugar, Water, Starch), Coconut Milk Powder (Coconut Milk Powder, Maltodextrin), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fat (Coconut), Pea Protein, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup (Sugar, Water), Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum)
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
- Contains: Soya
Storage
- Keep frozen below -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Per Portion = 85 ml
|Energy
|460 kJ
|391 kJ
|-
|110 kcal
|93 kcal
|Fat
|3,7 g
|3,2 g
|of which saturates
|3,3 g
|2,8 g
|Carbohydrate
|18 g
|16 g
|of which sugars
|12 g
|10 g
|Fibre
|3,7 g
|3,2 g
|Protein
|0,7 g
|0,6 g
|Salt
|0,3 g
|0,2 g
- Plant Based
- 93 Kcal Per Tub or Less
- 369 kJ / 88 kcal per tub
- Vegan Friendly
- Salted Caramel x2
- Double Chocolate x2
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cocoa Sauce (16%) [Glucose Fructose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cococa Powder, Thickener (Acetylated Distarch Adipate), Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Cocoa Extract], Soluble Corn Fibre, Sweeteners (Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides), Cocoa Powder (4.0%), Sugar, Dark Chocolate (2.6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Lecithins (Soya)), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Coconut Milk Powder (Coconut Milk Powder, Maltodextrin), Vegetable Fat (Coconut), Pea Protein, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Bourbon Vanilla Extract, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
- Contains: Soya
Storage
- Keep frozen below -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Per Portion = 85 ml
|Energy
|435 kJ
|369 kJ
|-
|104 kcal
|88 kcal
|Fat
|3,4 g
|2,9 g
|of which saturates
|2,6 g
|2,2 g
|Carbohydrate
|17 g
|14 g
|of which sugars
|10 g
|8,7 g
|Fibre
|5,6 g
|4,7 g
|Protein
|1,4 g
|1,2 g
|Salt
|0,1 g
|0,1 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.