Tesco Finest Milk Chocolate Shortbread Stars 140G

Tesco Finest Milk Chocolate Shortbread Stars 140G
£4.00
£2.86/100g

One shortbread star

Energy
451kJ
108kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.8g

high

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.7g

high

7%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2255kJ / 540kcal

Product Description

  • All butter shortbread stars coated in milk chocolate.
  • These all butter shortbread stars are slowly baked for a melt in the mouth texture, and generously coated in Belgian milk chocolate for an indulgent festive treat. Made by our specialists with more than 40 years experience.
  • All butter shortbread coated with Belgian milk chocolate
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (44%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (16%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 35% minimum, milk solids 21% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

7 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tin. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

140g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne shortbread star (20g)
Energy2255kJ / 540kcal451kJ / 108kcal
Fat30.4g6.1g
Saturates18.8g3.8g
Carbohydrate59.5g11.9g
Sugars33.6g6.7g
Fibre1.5g0.3g
Protein6.3g1.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
1 Review

Average of 3 stars

ONLY 7 BISCUITS IN THE TIN

3 stars

ONLY 7 BISCUITS IN THE TIN, 57p PER BISCUIT. They are gorgeous biscuits, but very expensive, even as a gift.

