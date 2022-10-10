Tesco Finest Milk Chocolate Shortbread Stars 140G

ONLY 7 BISCUITS IN THE TIN
ONLY 7 BISCUITS IN THE TIN, 57p PER BISCUIT. They are gorgeous biscuits, but very expensive, even as a gift.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2255kJ / 540kcal
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (44%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (16%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Salt.
Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 35% minimum, milk solids 21% minimum
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
7 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tin. Recycle
140g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One shortbread star (20g)
|Energy
|2255kJ / 540kcal
|451kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|30.4g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|18.8g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|59.5g
|11.9g
|Sugars
|33.6g
|6.7g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|6.3g
|1.3g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
