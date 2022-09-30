Lol Surprise Hair Accessories Set
Product Description
- LOL SURPRISE HAIR ACCESSORIES SET
- Fierce queens this is your new go to hair set! Including everything you need for a super cute hair look!
- © MGA Entertainment, Inc.
- L.O.L. Surprise!™ is a trademark of MGA in the U.S. and other countries.
- All logos, names, characters, likenesses, images, slogans, and packaging appearance are the property of MGA. Used under license by H&A.
- Get Creative with Pink Streaks!
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Triethylhexanoin, Cetearyl alcohol, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, CI 15850
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Hair Mascara
- Directions for use: Streak the mascara onto the section of hair using a smooth downward motion. When you're done with your new look, wash out with warm water.
Warnings
- As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard. Adult supervision required at all times. Keep away from fire.
- THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
- Please retain for future reference.
Recycling info
Card. Recyclable
Name and address
- H&A York,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH.
- NI.
Return to
- H&A York,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH.
- NI.
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
36 Months
Safety information
As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard. Adult supervision required at all times. Keep away from fire. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Please retain for future reference.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.